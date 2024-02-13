T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | AUSTRALIA SPECIALIST

Contact

Southern Crossings

Sydney, Australia

stuart@southern-crossings.com

61 2 9657 2088





www.southern-crossings.com

facebook.com/SouthernCrossingsTravel

linkedin.com/company/southern-crossings

instagram.com/southerncrossings







For a day trip from Brisbane, Rigg arranged a surf lesson with a former world champion, then a visit to the surfer’s own factory to custom-design a board. For a classical-music lover and amateur composer, he set up a private recital at the Sydney Opera House — and had the orchestra play a piece the client had written.



Languages Spoken: English

Average Daily Spend: $650

Trip Planning Fees: $350

Testimonial

“‘Wow’ is not a strong enough word to describe the incredible 19-day journey in Australia we enjoyed thanks to the wonderful work of Stuart Rigg. With Stuart’s help we took a private tour of the Daintree Rain Forest, and also went spear fishing and scalloping on the tidal flats with an Aboriginal guide, who then took us to his house to cook and share the meal. Thank you for our trip of a lifetime!” — John M.

