Stuart Rigg
T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | AUSTRALIA SPECIALIST
Contact
Southern Crossings
Sydney, Australia
stuart@southern-crossings.com
61 2 9657 2088
facebook.com/SouthernCrossingsTravel
linkedin.com/company/southern-crossings
instagram.com/southerncrossings
For a day trip from Brisbane, Rigg arranged a surf lesson with a former world champion, then a visit to the surfer’s own factory to custom-design a board. For a classical-music lover and amateur composer, he set up a private recital at the Sydney Opera House — and had the orchestra play a piece the client had written.
Languages Spoken: English
Average Daily Spend: $650
Trip Planning Fees: $350
Testimonial
“‘Wow’ is not a strong enough word to describe the incredible 19-day journey in Australia we enjoyed thanks to the wonderful work of Stuart Rigg. With Stuart’s help we took a private tour of the Daintree Rain Forest, and also went spear fishing and scalloping on the tidal flats with an Aboriginal guide, who then took us to his house to cook and share the meal. Thank you for our trip of a lifetime!” — John M.
For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.