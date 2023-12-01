Your Core Routine Isn't Complete Without These Obliques Moves

Newsflash: Your abs workouts need to hit all the different abs muscles to be truly effective. It's easy to zero in on the six pack, but sculpting a strong core requires so much than that. When I shifted to a more holistic approach (Pilates, kettlebells, and more movement variety) to exercising my abs, I saw and felt the boost primarily in my obliques. These muscles are essential to daily function—stabilizing your body, coordinating your breathing, and supporting your lower back—and sports performance, too.



You might think of obliques as your “side abs,” but all of your abdominal muscles are technically layered in the front, according to Kristie Larson, CPT. You have internal and external obliques that are responsible for rotating and flexing the trunk and working with the other abdominal muscles to create intraabdominal pressure (the sensation happening when you brace your core).



Meet the expert: Kristie Larson is a NASM-certified personal trainer at FitHouse and Rise by We in New York City.

There’s a common misconception that rotating will hurt your lower back, but “the ability to rotate and to manage rotation well is really fundamental to the way that we function,” Larson says. Rotating trains your body to handle heavy loads while avoiding pain or injuries, she adds. “Our trunk needs to be able to bend and fold and twist in order to execute everything that we do in daily life,” she says. (See, the obliques are clutch.)

Convinced to add an oblique workout to your routine? The oblique exercises below are the best in the game and perfect for all strength levels. Mix one or two moves into your core routine or full-body sessions, or string them together for a spicy sequence that'll set those side abs on fire. No matter what, focus on your form.

Time: 10 minutes | Equipment: Medicine ball, a weight (dumbbell or kettlebell), bodyweight, chair | Good for: Obliques

Instructions: Choose three to four exercises below. Set a timer for 45 seconds. Perform as many reps as possible in that time, then rest for 15 seconds before continuing onto your next exercise. After you've completed all of your moves, start from the top and repeat twice more for a total of two rounds.

