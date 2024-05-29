A strong work ethic, caring nature earns special recognition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Our May ‘Everything Woman’ honoree has overcome tough times, realizing she wanted and needed to help others. Now, she’s behind a local business that’s doing just that.

Amanda Gordon was born in California and moved to Kansas around 12 years-old. She attended Washburn Rural High School, then struggled a lot as a young mother, but even through a difficult period, she knew she wanted to spend her life helping those around her.

“After we moved here, and being such a young mom,” Gordon said, “I did realize that I wanted to be helpful in any way that I could, for anybody who needed help.”

When high school ended, she became a manager at a local Burger King, then taught preschool at First Christian Church before staying home to assist with grandchildren. The next step was starting an antiques booth at Owls Nest when they first opened, and she found the experience very scary.

“It was my first booth, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Gordon said. “Within just a couple months time, I was a manager there…so it’s been a long road since.”

She soon starting working more hours at Owls Nest and eventually at the second location, after her business partner Lindsey found the right spot.

“She’d already been looking for other buildings and other small towns that surround us…so she took a leap, took it over, cleaned it all out and made it really nice like the first one,” Gordon said.

Amanda, and Lindsey weren’t finished with expansion. They started a faith-based, not for profit, donation thrift store during the COVID pandemic, and The Giving Tree was born.

“I told her I would stop by, you know, here and there…next thing I knew, I was in here every day, and then I was here all day long, every day,” Gordon said.

The Giving Tree has a transparency board on the wall to show where all of the money goes.

They do monthly drives for a specific purpose and make quartly donations that support places like the homeless shelter and Topeka common ground.

“All the money left over after paying staff, supplies, and bills…we put right back into another nonprofit that’s here,” She said.

Amanda brings a work ethic that gets noticed and a drive to help people that gets results.

Those traits got her nominated for this month’s ‘Everything Woman.”

“Honestly, when I found out that it happened…I went home and I cried, because I felt like I am doing what I’m here for,” Gordon said. “I don’t have people that come up and pat me on the back all the time. I don’t have a lot of money showing that I work really hard, but having the appreciative backside of it, just like feeling the love that I feel from all the many people that I’ve touched – I really appreciate that.”

After spending time with Amanda, you quickly understand her quick wit, gentle nature and caring attitude, and she has surrounded herself with enough love and support to feel extremely satisfied.

