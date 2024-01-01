A Stroll Through the Garden: Saving gourd seeds and the impact of cross-pollination

I got an email a few years ago in early December as well as a question from a friend at the pool about saving gourd seeds. “Is it OK to eat squash that has mixed traits of different squash in the same one?”

My mother would generally grow Indian corn, grasses and some gourds and set them up in a fall arrangement with mums as part of an entry way arrangement for businesses in our plant rental business. We also saved seeds.

There are many different gourds found worldwide. The main plants referred to as gourds include several species from the Cucurbita genus that are mostly North American natives like the Malabar gourd and Turban squash, Crescentia cujete or the tree gourd or calabash tree that are native to the American tropics. The Luffa gourds are Asian natives like the wax gourd, snake gourd, teasel gourd, hedgehog gourd and buffalo gourd/coyote gourd. Bitter melon/balsam apple/balsam pear is also referred to as a gourd.

Archaeologists have found Peruvian sites with gourd seeds that date back to 13,000 to 11,000 BC and Thailand sites from 11,000 to 6,000 BC. DNA studies indicate it's possible that bottle gourd traced back to Asia are among the first domesticated plant species in Asia. Gourds can be seen in many forms throughout history and bitter melons, a relative of gourds, were talked about even in the Bible when Elisha added flour to a stew to purify it and make it safe to eat.

Most gourds are used for decorations but some like butternut squash are edible.

One thing I learned about gourds some time ago is that if you grow them in your garden with a wide variety of other gourds or squash, they will not come back true to what you originally grew. Gourds or Cucurbita argyosperma, maxima, moschata, or pepo are in the same family of plants as squashes, pumpkins and zucchinis.

If you try to save a particular type of seed and gather them properly, you may get something different when you harvest them next fall. Frankly, I have done that sort of thing and I would find it frustrating. What I’m saying is that if you had raised this gourd all by itself last year, there is a good chance that you would have raised a seed that would have come back true to the gourd or squash seed you wanted to raise. Otherwise, no.

Cross-pollinated squash is mostly inedible. The triterpene cucurbitacin that has been bred out of domesticated squash and cross-pollinated squash revert to the original condition high in this triterpene. Consuming large quantities of mixed bred squash is bitter and actually toxic, which is called toxic squash syndrome. I tasted a bitter summer squash, and I only had a bite.

An example of gooseneck or crookneck squash.

The professional seed growers will do mostly hand pollinating and eliminate the chance for an inadvertent pollinator to bring some stray pollen in from another source. Professional seed growers also isolate the vegetables with a paper bag over the pollinated vegetable.

For instance, if you had a zucchini growing down the row from your gourd and the bee found its way from the zucchini back to your gourd and brought the unusual pollen to your gourd, you would have wound up with another type of unusual hybrid. If you were watching the bees all of the time and they stayed away from the other Cucurbit relatives, then you're fine. Buy new seed. It’s safer.

A squash and cucumber tunnel at Kingwood Center Gardens.

Hope you have a nice stroll through your indoor or outdoor garden and getting ready for your garden next year. Planning what you want to grow for your family can be a good start to the new year. I have already got my first seed catalogues. Happy New Year for all of my friends and readers!

