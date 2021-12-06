Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Apply Strivectin's advanced anti-aging serum to your delicate under-eye skin using a cooling metal applicator. (Photo: Strivectin)

For quite a while, skincare experts have endorsed retinol as the anti-aging all-star. But the vitamin A-derived ingredient has a serious new competitor to contend with: it’s called NIA-114, and it’s a form of niacin, or vitamin B3, that was recently formulated by a pair of biochemists. Now NIA-114 is being praised as a game-changer, but you can only find the patented wrinkle-fighting ingredient in one brand: StriVectin.

Now’s your chance to give NIA-114 a spin on your own thirsty skin. StriVectin Peptight 360-Degrees Tightening Eye Serum is on sale at QVC for just $48 — that’s $21 off the regular price, or a savings of more than 30 percent.

If you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can get $15 off with code HOLIDAY. The site even lets you opt for five interest-free payments of less than $10 each thanks to its Easy Pay program.

Strivectin eye serum is 30 percent off at QVC. (Photo: QVC)

StriVectin Peptight 360-Degrees Tightening Eye Serum comes in a .25-ounce tube that bears a cooling metal applicator, so you can smear the stuff on your sensitive under-eye skin, then gently swirl it around and pat it — never rub! The lightweight serum absorbs easily and keeps your lids plump and hydrated.

As the key ingredient in StriVectin’s popular eye serum, NIA-114 works to keep the top layer of your skin thick, strengthening the barrier so your skin retains moisture. In the best-case scenario, this is what prevents fine lines from settling in. And around the eyes is where lines love to live.

“I love how refreshing this serum feels when I apply it. My eyes look brighter and less tired. Wrinkles are definitely less noticeable,” noted one five-star reviewer. “In such a short time I see less crow's feet,” added another.

StriVectin (the company) has already earned a name for itself in the skincare industry. Says a fan: “I have been using StriVectin products for over 40 years. There is nothing like them out on the market. The best."

So even though the ingredient is fairly new to the market, you can rest assured the company behind it has been around the block.

According to the company's own findings from an eight-week clinical study, 96 percent of users reported an improvement in the look of fine lines and wrinkles around their eyes, and 100 percent said they saw more firmness and elasticity in the area.

An anti-aging skincare routine involves consistency, and with regular use of this cutting-edge eye serum, customers are seeing noticeable results. One wrote, “This tightening eye serum is fabulous. My friends often comment saying "You don't look your age (67) .... you have zero wrinkles around your eyes!"

Save 30 percent right now and put your best face forward. This elixir will soon become one of the most coveted items in your beauty cabinet.

$48 $69 at QVC

