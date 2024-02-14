StriVectin age-defying neck cream 'tightens, lifts and firms' sagging skin — and it's on sale for just $12

There's one side effect of aging that never fails to take women by surprise the first time they glimpse it in the mirror or in a photo: a crepey, saggy neck. "Turkey neck" can be a shocker — and a downer. And it's cousin, "tech neck" — which causes lines to form on the neck due to extensive time spent looking down at devices — can strike at any age. But, there is hope! Shoppers have been celebrating StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, which is formulated to tighten things up, resulting in a smoother-looking neck and décolletage — and it's currently on sale at Amazon as part of the retailer's pre-Presidents' Day beauty sale.

At just $12 and 20% off, this is the lowest we've seen the price on this tightening neck cream dip since Black Friday. When you consider how much professional skin-tightening treatments can cost, being able to see results at home for a tiny fraction of the price makes it an especially great deal.

For women, the neck and décolletage tend to show signs of aging earlier than other areas, in part because fewer oil glands reside there. So it's a good idea to give these areas an extra moment of your attention. The twice-daily StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus is formulated specifically to treat these delicate areas. Its special Lifting Complex works to improve elasticity, the NIA-114 intends to strengthen the skin, and the Brightening Complex helps to even out discoloration, the company says. But it's what shoppers are saying that's got our attention.

For many shoppers, the results of this neck tightening cream are almost immediate. (Which is what you want the second you spot crepey skin!) "I was shocked I noticed results the first week," wrote one impressed buyer. "You have to be consistent — I use it morning and night. Major improvement in firmness and fine lines."

Another convert said it "really works" to "tighten, lift and firm the neck."

Long-term users continue to be enamored with the way this product makes their neck and chest area look. "Trust me, it works!" exclaimed an enthusiast. "I’ve been using this product for about a year and I feel like I’ve stopped the aging process when it comes to my neck. It’s soothing and blends beautifully. It’s a must-have for your skin routine."

Generations of women are loving this stuff. "Most products that advertise 'age-reducing' don't produce at my 72+ age," wrote a senior shopper. "When I don't use it, things begin to 'relax' around my neckline. I was skeptical at first, but I'm really becoming a believer. As most people know, StriVectin products need to be used daily to achieve results. ... I'm beginning to think I'll become a permanent user — or at least until my neck deteriorates to the point that it's no longer worth the money! I think in a reserved way, I can recommend it to 70+ people — 'reserved' because at our age, everyone's skin reacts in a different manner. People in their 50s — entirely different matter! If I'd had it in my 50s, I'm sure I'd totally love it!"

"The crepey look is gone," confirms a happy user. "I am in my 50's but my neck no longer gives away my age."

"The skin does look more firm and has less of that crepe paper look that skin gets as you age," explained a final fan. "It also seems to be safe for sensitive skin." Their one note? "It doesn’t have a bad smell, though I wouldn’t say it was pleasant. Maybe kind of medicinal, but not overpowering."

And if your under-eye area is starting to look a little wrinkled as well, Amazon shoppers also love this inexpensive Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick for banishing dark circles and fine lines:

"I absolutely love this product," said one repeat buyer. "My eye area is dry, and as I’ve aged I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years and this one is by far one of the best. I definitely recommend."

