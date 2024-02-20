A Striking Ray Kappe-Designed Beverly Hills Home Resurfaces for Sale at $16 Million

Though it’s particularly eye-catching, and crafted by none other than noted Southern California Institute of Architecture founding director Ray Kappe, Julian Reis has still been trying to offload his Beverly Hills residence for almost a year now with no takers. One of the last homes completed before the modernist master’s death in November 2019 at age 92, the contemporary estate once was offered for as much as $22 million and previously listed for rent at $35,000 per month, but now has returned to the open market with an asking price that’s just a dash less than $16 million.

If the CEO of SuperOrdinary—a Los Angeles-based incubator he launched to help cosmetic and personal-care brands break into the Chinese marketplace—does get anywhere near the ask, he still can expect a hefty loss. Records show Reis, who also cofounded the global beauty brand Skin Laundry in 2013 with his ex-wife Yen Reis, paid L.A.-based hotelier Bob Ghassemieh $19 million for the place a little more than two years ago, back in winter 2021.

A sunken living room has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass opening to al fresco lounging and entertaining areas.

Secluded behind a gated driveway and high hedges—on almost three-quarters of an acre set stop a promontory overlooking Benedict Canyon, just minutes from The Beverly Hills Hotel—the architectural wood-and-glass structure features six bedrooms and nine baths in 9,000 square feet of living space boasting concrete, redwood and teak accents throughout. Posh amenities include a glass elevator to all three levels, plenty of wall space for displaying art, a gym, movie theater and climate-controlled wine cellar.

Visitors are greeted by steps that travel past a water feature before emptying out at the front door. From there, an entrance hallway displaying a floating staircase leads to a sunken living area sporting several lounge spaces and Fleetwood sliding glass doors spilling out to the backyard. A dining area connects to the sleek Bulthaup kitchen, which is outfitted with an eat-in island and hidden appliances.

A pickleball court is just one of the home’s many outdoor amenities.

Upstairs, the master retreat comes complete with not one but two private balconies overlooking city, canyon and ocean views, as well as dual walk-in closets and a luxe bath; and outdoors, the greenery-encased grounds are spotlighted by a pool and spa flanked by a pool house equipped with a bath and locker room, along with a barbecue station nestled alongside an al fresco dining area, pickleball court and stairs leading to a “secret” pergola. There’s also a detached one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse, plus a spacious motorcourt and an attached three-car garage out front.

The listing is held by Bryce Pennel of Douglas Elliman.

