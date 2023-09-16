Strictly Come Dancing Launch Show 2023 live: Angela Rippon is paired with Kai Widdrington

Don those sequins, check your spray tan, and prepare your most fab-u-lous Saturday-night snacks: yes, Strictly Come Dancing is back! The ballroom favourite kicks off with its launch show in which the 2023 celebrities – including former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon, Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Les Dennis, EastEnders actor Nigel Harman, and tennis pundit Annabel Croft – are paired up with their professional partners.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood have all returned for Season 21, as have presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. And we’ll also see a tribute to Strictly’s original head judge Len Goodman, who sadly passed away in April. Follow all the action with us live: the launch show begins tonight at 6:35pm on BBC One.

07:56 PM BST

Strictly pays tribute to Len Goodman

A beautiful collection of reminiscences from Strictly’s judges, presenters and dancers for former head judge Len Goodman, who passed away in April. “He was a true gentleman,” says Daly. “He was perfect in every way,” adds Claudia Winkleman.

Hauer sums it up beautifully: “He was a father figure to all of us.”

We get some classic Goodman judging clips – “Mango of a tango”, “Floating across the floor like butter on a hot crumpet, “Pickle me walnuts”, “Yum yum pig’s bum”, “Spank me gently with a wet chamois”, and of course that “Seh-ven!”.

Anton Du Beke praises his ability to give criticism to contestants in a nice way, while Craig Revel Horwood looks back fondly on their judging spats.

Back in the studio, there’s a quietly emotional standing ovation – and, likely, a few tears at home too.

07:46 PM BST

Johannes Radebe is partnered with Annabel Croft

Kadi climbs the O2, for...reasons. Croft heads to Wimbledon, Thomas and Leach to their soap haunts.

Leach’s partner is Vito Coppola, Thomas gets Luba Mushtuk and her funky new haircut (both strong pairings), Croft gets Johannes Radebe (so probably not a run at the title for him, but they’re already into an emotional talk about her late husband watching Radebe on the show), and Kadi is paired with Karen Hauer (fun combo).

In the studio, lovely Radebe is being very sweet to Croft.

Winkleman calls everyone’s attention to Coppola’s lace shirt. Quite right. Coppola shoots for “bubbly journey” and lands on “bubbling” instead. Their first dance: the jive. “Oh no!” squeals Leach. “That’s really hard!”

Kadi calls Hauer “kryptonite”. Hauer’s rebuttal: “He’s going to be cracking the jokes, but I’m going to be cracking the whip.” MIC DROP.

Mushtuk promises to put the robot into a routine. That’s peer pressure for you.

07:38 PM BST

Meet the next group

Ellie Leach has spent 12 arduous years on Coronation Street. She can do the worm – expect to see that crop up in her first routine.

British-Congolese stand-up comedian and DJ Eddie Kadi is a ball of energy. He calls the judges “maintenance engineers”, here to help. Let’s see if he still finds that when Revel Horwood waggles his 3 paddle.

Tennis player-turned-pundit Annabel Croft is on Strictly because she used to love watching it with her husband, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

And finally, Adam Thomas recounts his career arc: from playing a pupil on Waterloo Road to playing a caretaker on...Waterloo Road. His wife Caroline is a dance teacher, but she doesn’t seem to have brought her work home.

In the studio, Kadi promises to take the judges’ “feedback”. He accompanies this with a truly terrifying grin.

Leach has a very bubbly enthusiasm that...may become wearying.

Daly goads Thomas into doing the robot. Well, it can only get better.

Croft pretends not to be competitive. Give it time.

07:32 PM BST

Hamza Yassin is back

Last year’s champion, the quiet, modest wildlife presenter who grew into a dance superstar under the skilful tutelage of new pro Jowita Przystal, returns for an encore dance. Actually, just seeing these two in rehearsal together again is a joy.

Of course, it’s their salsa that gets another airing, with its magnificent, jaw-dropping lifts. Although it’s not just the stunts: Yassin’s rhythm, musicality, ease and the lovely attention paid to his partner are all equally impressive. This year’s cast have a lot to live up to.

An emotional Yassin says that Strictly is one of the best things he’s ever done. His sage advice? “Strap in! Ice baths. Lots of food. Rest. Listen to your partner.”

Returning champs Jowita Przystal and Hamza Yassin - Guy Levy/BBC

07:22 PM BST

Angela Rippon gets an English gentleman

Back we go to those happy places. Brazier is in Albert Square, Williams heads to his home town of Bury, Harman is in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and Rippon has already beaten everyone to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool. No flies on her.

Brazier gets redhead Dianne Buswell, Williams is with male pro Nikita Kuzmin, Harman is with Katya Jones, and Rippon is with Kai Widdrington!

Very excited about all of these, especially Rippon and Widdrington – expect real quality from those two.

In the studio, we learn that Harman is getting increasingly alarmed by everyone telling him how strict Jones is (her teeth-gritted reaction to his ‘meditation’ training suggestion bears that out).

Buswell calls Brazier her “little brother”, which should make their first sexy dance super awkward.

Williams and Kuzmin look like the gorgeous half of a Nineties boyband. Promising. Kuzmin also fends off that “ringer” talk. Ooh, and their first dance is samba - bring on the shimmies!

Rippon describes “his lordship here” rising up on the Blackpool Wurlitzer, and shares her hopes of one day doing an Argentine tango. Widdrington is equally excited by Rippon’s amazing legs and her introducing him to a caramel biscuit.

07:15 PM BST

Angela Rippon and more

Bobby Brazier talks EastEnders and modelling, and confuses the rumba with Rambo. Uhoh.

Bad Education and Everybody’s Talking about Jamie actor Layton Williams wants to be “100 per cent authentically me”. He promises plenty of camp.

Speaking of which... Some excellent clips of Nigel Harman being a hard man in Casualty and EastEnders. If he doesn’t get hearts racing with a dangerously sultry tango, I’ll eat my Cuban heel.

All hail Queen Angela Rippon! The former Come Dancing presenter wanted to be a ballerina as a little girl, so perhaps this is the dream deferred. She also gives us a quality pun: “I’m Angela, ripping up the dance floor.” Somewhere in a back room, Daly tears up her joke card.

In the studio, a teasing Winkleman introduces herself and Daly to Brazier, who’s never watched the show before. “You’re both lovely,” he reassures her. What a smoothie.

Rippon says it’s “weird” to be on the other side of the presenter/contestant equation, but has an excellent motto: she’s going to do as well as she can for as long as she can.

07:10 PM BST

Shirley Ballas has skinned Big Bird

Honestly, it’s hard to focus on her comments with those very, very feathery sleeves.

What will impress Craig Revel Horwood? “Talent.”

07:03 PM BST

Time to meet our first pairings

Sherlock actress Abbington heads to 221B Baker Street, McDermott to a Love Island-esque beach, Cundy to a velodrome, and Guru-Murthy to the newsroom.

This just in: Abbington is paired with Giovanni Pernice, McDermott with Graziano Di Prima, Cundy with Jowita Przystal, and Guru-Murthy with Lauren Oakley – her first celeb partner on the show.

Back in the studio, Oakley promises to be a fun but strict teacher, while Guru-Murthy takes another opportunity to badmouth his mortified son. I can’t see this helping.

Di Prima reveals that McDermott’s first dance is the cha cha cha (could be worse!).

Pernice describes Abbington’s reveal reaction as “very screamy”, and then rolls out the phrase “Winner winner, chicken dinner.” Top marks.

Przystal already has lots of ideas for Cundy. After he dynamite first year, I’m excited.

Winkleman throws back to Daly with a peerless sign-off: “Come up here and bring me a biscuit, or Dave Arch, whichever is closer.”

06:58 PM BST

The judges take to the floor

Motsi Mabuse shakes and shimmies her way around the shirtless male pros, then Shirley Ballas gives us some fabulous flamenco. Craig Revel Horwood, inexplicably attired as a French mime, bops to Padam Padam and does an impressive assisted backwards walkover. Finally, Anton Du Beke oils his way around the floor in moody jazz mode, though it’s actually more of a showcase for Lauren Oakley.

They’ve still got it!

Shirley Ballas performs - Guy Levy

06:54 PM BST

Guru-Murthy is 'physically catastrophic'

So heard Claudia Winkleman – and the newsreader cheerily admits it.

We also get a glimpse of Cundy’s lovely parents. Family Wars has officially begun.

06:50 PM BST

Amanda Abbington is up first

In her introductory film, Amanda Abbington takes the tried-and-tested actor line of “Gosh, I’m terribly shy being myself.” She has also played the kids card early.

Zara McDermott sums up her handbrake turn from Love Island to serious documentaries. She also recalls watching the first series of Strictly with her nanny, just to make the rest of us feel like crypt keepers.

Gold-medal-winning Paralympian Jody Cundy hopes to learn how to become the life and soul of the party. He struggles with timing and rhythm though, so...that could be interesting.

Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy is likewise hoping to find his inner dancing queen – and embarrass his teenage son.

06:45 PM BST

The celebrities out in force

Nigel Harman can really wear a bowtie. Krishnan Guru-Murthy is sporting a giant brooch. More as we have it.

06:42 PM BST

We're off!

Strictly 2023 opens with a dramatic night-time pro dance at Tate Britain – well, that’s one way to avoid the tourists. The styling is Moody But With Gold Tinfoil.

Cut to: the Strictly studio, in all its out-of-time-audience-clapping glory! Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are both in spangly jumpsuits, and all is right with the world.

The Strictly pros - Robin Lee-Perrella

06:29 PM BST

This is your five minute call

Are you ready? This lot are...

06:25 PM BST

Amy Dowden won't be competing

The Welsh pro sadly had to bow out this year, as she’s undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

That means we’ll likely see a new female pro entering the fray. Birmingham-born Lauren Oakley – who was crowned the Under-21 British National Champion – and Cyprus’s top Latin dancer Michelle Tsiakkas both joined Strictly in 2022, but haven’t had a partner yet. Will one of them get their chance?

Lauren Oakley (centre) is hoping to get a celebrity partner - Guy Levy

06:20 PM BST

The professionals are ready

Can Jowita Pryzstal repeat that astonishing success from her debut year? She certainly has both the talent and the determination. But the rest of Strictly’s returning pros will be eager to get their hands on that glitterball trophy, too – particularly those who’ve come so close before, such as Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Gorka Marquez, Carlos Gu, Kai Widdrington, and Johannes Radebe.

Past winners like Giovanni Pernice and Katya Jones could be hunting for a second trophy. Or will it be the season that someone like Nadiya Bychkova, who nobly wrangled Dan Walker and Matt Goss, gets a shot at glory?

The Strictly pros perform with Shirley Ballas in tonight's launch show - Guy Levy

06:16 PM BST

Story time

Incidentally, if you missed Anton Du Beke’s Life Stories episode, it’s well worth seeking out. The Strictly judge tells Kate Garraway about why he changed his name, apologises to former pro partner Erin Boag for driving them so hard during their competition days, and – most shockingly – reveals that his violent alcoholic father once stabbed him in the leg.

It’s a fascinating glimpse behind the cheery façade, and gave me a much better idea of why this Strictly success is so meaningful to Du Beke.

Anton Du Beke talks to Kate Garraway on Life Stories - Callum McCarron

06:07 PM BST

The champion returns

Also on the bill for the launch show is our a-maze-ing Series 20 champion Hamza Yassin, accompanied by partner Jowita Pryzstal. The wildlife presenter will reprise his salsa, treating us once more to those gravity-defying lifts. Let’s hope he’s been bench-pressing penguins in the off-season..

06:02 PM BST

Get a sneak peek...

...of one of those launch performances courtesy of Anton’s Instagram.

06:01 PM BST

Group numbers and guests

Strictly’s first musical guest of the series will be British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, performing her 2022 disco hit Free Yourself, accompanied by some of our brilliant pros.

There will also be an assured group number featuring both the professionals and the judges – plus (always my favourite part of the launch show) a distinctly more chaotic one from our new celebrities.

05:56 PM BST

A ten for Len

Strictly’s venerable head judge was a key factor in its success, right from the first episode in 2004 through to his retirement in 2016, supplying a winning combination of true ballroom expertise and kind-hearted, cheeky charm.

Goodman passed away in April 2023, and we’re expecting an emotional tribute to him on tonight’s show – so tissues at the ready…

The late Strictly judge Len Goodman - Adam Rose

05:52 PM BST

Bookies favour Bobby Brazier

However, the bookies have swung in the opposite direction. The best odds go to 20-year-old EastEnders star (and recent National Television Awards winner) Bobby Brazier, son of the late Big Brother contestant Jade Goody, followed by Irish presenter Angela Scanlon (aged 39), actor Layton Williams (28), and Love Island’s Zara McDermott (26).

Williams, best known to TV viewers from Jack Whitehall’s Bad Education, looks set to make history: the gay actor has not only requested a male partner, but promised to wear a dress on the show. He’s already an electrifying performer, but is most likely to get the “ringer” tag, since he’s starred in dance-heavy musicals like Billy Elliot, Thriller – Live and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Scanlon might also get some flak: she performed with the O’Shea Irish Dance Company, though admittedly a long time ago.

Personally, I don’t mind having a few celebs with a dance background – if they were all clodhoppers, Strictly would be dire viewing. As long as they’re all committed to learning something new on the show, rather than relying on past experience, it’s still a fairly level playing field, and far more entertaining for us.

05:48 PM BST

Don’t count out the golden oldies

Thankfully, Strictly seems to have given up chasing TikTokers and has instead cast a relatively mature cast this year – but, with several big names among them, they could well give the kids a run for their money.

Angela Rippon, who turns 79 in October, is the oldest-ever Strictly contestant, but she also has a serious dance background: she trained in ballet, presented Come Dancing, and is the ambassador for the Royal Academy of Dance’s Silver Swans, a programme for older learners. Plus she can still do the splits. Oddly, she was the first boot from Dancing On Ice in 2011, but I’d expect to see her have a much longer run on Strictly.

Les Dennis should bring the fun this year - Ray Burmiston

They might not have the same twinkle toes, but the entertainment this series should come from Les Dennis (70 in October) and Krishnan Guru-Murthy (53) – both big enough names that, provided they enter into the spirit of Strictly, will likely get by on public votes for a while.

Nigel Harman (50) and Amanda Abbington (51) should bring dramatic firepower, while Annabel Croft (57) may have the most emotional “journey”: she’s hoping to rediscover joy following the death of her husband.

After 55-year-old Bill Bailey triumphed in 2020, we’ve definitely learnt not to underestimate Strictly’s veterans.

05:44 PM BST

Angela Rippon reveals all

I highly recommend this brilliant interview with Rippon, in which she discusses high expectations, the Strictly curse, and how she hopes to inspire older people to dance – plus she teases that the choice for her Strictly pro partner made her a “very happy bunny indeed.”

Even better, Rippon will be sharing insights into her time on the show every Friday in her Strictly diary. The first one will appear in the Telegraph on September 22.

Could Angela Rippon be a future Strictly champ? - Kieron McCarron

05:38 PM BST

Meet the new celebrities

It’s astonishing: there’s actually a good chance you’ll have heard of this year’s contestants. Well, most of them. Angela Rippon was, of course, the presenter of Come Dancing, Strictly’s predecessor, and famously danced with Morecambe and Wise in their 1974 Christmas special.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy in Strictly glam - Ray Burmiston

She’s joined by: Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedians Les Dennis and Eddie Kadi, tennis pundit Annabel Croft, Paralympian Jody Cundy, presenters Angela Scanlon, Nikita Kanda and Zara McDermott, and actors Layton Williams, Amanda Abbington, Nigel Harman, Adam Thomas, Ellie Leach, and Bobby Brazier.

Read all about them in our handy guide.

Who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below!

05:32 PM BST

The regulars return

The Strictly judging panel will once more be graced by head judge Shirley Ballas, plus Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back presenting the main weekend shows, while former contestant Fleur East joins Janette Manrara to host weeknight sister show It Takes Two, following Rylan Clark’s departure.

All the Strictly theme weeks are back too: Movies, Halloween and Musicals. Plus the programme will be making its annual pilgrimage to Blackpool.

05:29 PM BST

Dates for your diary

Tonight is the pre-recorded launch show, in which our 2023 class of 15 celebs meet their professional dance partners – and everyone puts on Oscar-worthy performances as they pretend that they got exactly who they wanted.

The competition begins in earnest next Saturday, September 23, and runs until the grand final on December 16.

05:21 PM BST

Hello and welcome to a new season of Strictly

Hurrah! Saturday nights are glittery once again, as the ballroom juggernaut returns for its 21st season – and with one of the strongest celebrity line-ups we’ve seen in a long time. I’ll be with you every week, casting an eagle eye over every fleckerl and chasse, every peculiar costume, breakthrough dance, controversial score, and shock elimination.

Whet your appetite with the ultra-dramatic season trailer...

