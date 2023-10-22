Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 5 results, live – Eddie Kadi faces a second dance-off

We’re just one week shy of Halloween, and it’s Eddie Kadi who has the most to fear going into tonight’s Strictly results show. He finished dead last on the leaderboard after performing an underwhelming samba on Saturday, and could well be heading into his second consecutive dance-off.

Also in danger are Annabel Croft, who disappointed with her neat but underpowered Charleston, and the perpetrators of two bumpy American smooths: Angela Scanlon and Zara McDermott. McDermott has also been in the dance-off before. But this is an interesting test for the fanbase of Croft and her popular pro partner Johannes Radebe. Will viewers intervene?

Join us tonight at 7:15pm on BBC One – we’ll be following all the results show action live. And let us know in the comments who you think should be heading home.

Will Eddie Kadi land in another dance-off? - Guy Levy/BBC

