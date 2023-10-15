Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 4 results, live – Jody Cundy and Eddie Kadi are in danger

Salsa is the party dance, but the festivities could be coming to an abrupt end for Jody Cundy. He was left propping up the Strictly leaderboard for the second week running following his lacklustre routine – despite him going to the trouble of waxing his chest. However, viewers voted him through last week, sparing him from the dreaded dance-off. Could that happen again?

If so, it would be quite the roller coaster exit for Eddie Kadi, currently sitting just above Cundy: from getting the series’ first 10 to crashing out of the competition altogether. Those mid-table celebrities will be nervous too – Angela Scanlon might be testing out her fanbase following an uncharacteristically low score, and Zara McDermott could be heading back to the dance-off for a second time.

Who do you want to see in the dance-off? Let us know in the comments below! And join us to follow all the results show action live tonight at 7:15pm on BBC One.

