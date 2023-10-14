Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 4, live – Krishnan Guru-Murthy unleashes a macho paso doble

I don’t know about you, but I’m still recovering from the dramas of Strictly Movie Week – particularly that bizarre early 10 from Shirley Ballas . Will Eddie Kadi nab another 10 in Week 4? He’s doing an American smooth to Sex Bomb, so I’m going with...no.

Still, there’s plenty of promising dances to come from our remaining celebrities. Angela Rippon is giving us a sensual rumba, and Bobby Brazier is drawing on his modelling experience for a Tango to David Bowie’s Fashion.

Who’s getting your vote? Let us know in the comments below!

Back to basics

A properly trad ballroom samba, set to Copacabana, plus a flamingo-hot-pink feathers-on-the-bum dress? YES PLEASE. The omens were good for Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s routine getting the party started this week – and they mainly delivered. Leach tends to get lost in her spins (she just needs to spot more), too pigeon-toed, and she showed the stress in her face, but promising bounce action and joyful musicality. I applaud their ambition too: it will pay off in the long run. 7, 7, 7, 7 – 28. My score: 7.

Luba Mushtuk and Adam Thomas danced the waltz - Guy Levy/BBC

A similarly faff-free routine from Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk, with their stately waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers, although a rather less ambitious routine – perhaps for the best on this occasion, as it gave Thomas the chance to get on top of it. A much-improved frame, but some fudged footwork. He needs to drive through Mushtuk in ballroom with a strong heel lead (and trust that she’ll do a big step back) instead of stepping timidly into the existing space between them. 8, 8, 8, 8 – 32. My score: 7.

god bless an eye searingly pink samba - one of life's true greatest pleasures. #scd #strictly pic.twitter.com/MZGOfB1CU6 — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) October 14, 2023

Krishnan is the paso king

Is that Krishnan Guru-Murthy or is that “Juan”? The newsreader had promised to unleash a macho new character for this paso doble to By the Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers – and he did, opening brilliantly with those sharp arm movements bang on the musical accents. He’s actually starting to lead partner Lauren Oatley too (though it involves him mouthing the counts), and he maintained that intensity, but needed more exaggeration posture and fuller transitions. Olé! 6, 7, 7, 8. My score: 7.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A rather awkward cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Everywhere to make it work for a foxtrot, and a saccharine romance framing as well, but otherwise Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice continue to impress – their partnership feels really lived in. Abbington’s frame looked lovely throughout this number, however she still has the problem of picking her feet up instead of caressing the floor, and she needs to hide the effort. It’s hidden in the more intense, acting-led dances, not here. 7, 8, 8, 8 – 31. My score: 7.

Johannes Radebe and Annabel Croft danced the jive - Guy Levy/BBC

Annabel is one groovy chick

A fun Swinging Sixties aesthetic for Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe’s jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man. This style didn’t feel like such a natural fit for Croft – it was slightly light and polite, rather than really punching the kicks and driving the bounce from pressure through the floor, and she needs to vary her performance from dance to dance. But her compact crispness is a great asset, keeping her in control of fast dances, and a fab cartwheel to finish. 7, 7, 7, 8 – 29. My score: 7.

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer continue to be dynamite in any kind of freestyle, but a disappointment in hold. It’s now Week 4 and we’re not seeing any improvement in the latter. This American Smooth to Sex Bomb was bizarrely schizophrenic: Kadi came alive in the side-by-side section, happily inhabiting the jazzy music, but his frame was a mess, he danced mostly up on his toes (so no drive) or on sloppy flat feet, and he had no connection through the centre with his partner because he danced with his bum stuck out. Dance disahhhster. 4, 7, 6, 7 – 24. My score: 4.

Jody’s in the danger zone

Could Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal’s salsa to (confusingly) Samba de Janeiro by Bellini possibly live up to her legendary routine with Hamza Yassin? Well, no. They did try attempt some big, risky lifts, but because they weren’t as secure they were a bit scary to watch – even if gravity generally doesn’t apply to Przystal. Cundy also lacked hip action and musical flow (he did a lot of standing around), though he did at least wax his chest. That’s Strictly commitment. 3, 5, 5, 6 – 19. My score: 4.

I’m really trying with Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, but I’m struggling to warm to them. Is it McDermott’s rampant and grammatically incorrect use of the word “literally”? Maybe. I also feel their performances favour style over substance, and this Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me continued that trend. Yes, they looked gorgeous in that sepia tint, and they sold it well, but the actual dance was stiff, stuttering and skippy, and her shoulders were scrunched up by her ears. 7, 7, 7, 7 – 28. My score: 6.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima danced the Viennese waltz - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela Rippon meets Shirley Bassey

It’s been an eventful week for our sprightly septuagenarian. Fresh from channelling Julie Andrews (and dealing with the traumatic sight of partner Kai Widdrington in floral lederhosen and knee socks), she zipped off to the Pride of Britain Awards. It was there that Rippon met Bassey – an encounter foretold by the former’s Week 1 cha cha cha to Get the Party Started.

Read all about that, plus Rippon’s troubled rumba training – “it makes me feel like I’m impersonating a chicken” – and celebrating her 79th birthday in her exclusive Telegraph Strictly diary.

Birds of a feather: Shirley Bassey meets Angela Rippon - Nick Hulme

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.