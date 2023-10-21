Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 5, live – Amanda Abbington misses a show for medical reasons

In the latest twist of this oh-so-unpredictable Strictly season, actress Amanda Abbington – who has been consistently strong so far, and could possibly challenge for the final – has announced that she can’t compete this week due to medical reasons. She had been due to perform a cha cha cha with partner Giovanni Pernice, and the news came very late on: it was announced by presenter Janette Manrara on Friday evening on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two.

What does that mean for the show? Well, everyone else will perform as usual (and we might get some lengthier judges’ comments to fill out the extra time), and we’ll still see one couple eliminated on Sunday night. The Strictly rules state that Abbington can miss one show and return next week, if she feels well enough. If she still can’t compete then, her “journey” will sadly come to an end.

There are still plenty of exciting performances on tonight’s show, however, Angela Rippon is doing the first Argentine tango of the season – and it’s the style she most wanted to do when she signed up for Strictly.

Layton Williams attempts lifts for the first time in his salsa, Krishnan Guru-Murthy channels the Golden Age of Hollywood in his quickstep, Annabel Croft Charlestons to Ladies’ Night, and...it’s back: Adam Thomas is doing a Couple’ Choice routine to a Backstreet Boys medley. Let us know who gets your vote in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Follow all the action live with us tonight at 6:35pm on BBC One.

Last week, Amanda Abbington danced the foxtrot on Strictly - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela Rippon has a medical scare

It’s not just Abbington who’s been testing out that “blood, sweat and tears” competition mantra. The 79-year-old Angela Rippon has revealed in her exclusive Telegraph Strictly diary that, just minutes before taking to the floor for her rumba last Saturday night, she had a dramatic medical emergency.

In fact, the show was forced to change the running order at the last minute, with Nigel Harmon going on early to do his salsa while Rippon was tended to. Read all about it, plus her excitement at tackling the passionate Argentine tango in this week’s show.

Angela Rippon had a medical drama right before dancing her rumba last week - Guy Levy/BBC

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.