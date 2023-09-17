Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Launch, review: A moving homage and tea-time tears for Len Goodman

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) kicked off with a moving tribute to the show’s original head judge, Len Goodman, who passed away last April. Goodman’s playful but firm style set the tone for Strictly’s early years. His memory was honoured by judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke and presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The homage was tea-time tears with all the trimmings and a moving start to Strictly’s 21st season. “Len could light up a room. When you were with Len you felt a glow,” said Winkleman. Revel Horwood – famously the man with no feelings - struggled to repress a sob. “I would l love to say goodbye to him,” he said. The eulogy ended with judges, dancers, musicians and audience on their feet clapping – an outpouring of feeling of which Goodman would have approved. He might even have said something heartfelt about it pickling his walnuts.

Former newsreader Angela Rippon creates history at 78 as the oldest-ever contestant on the series - Ray Burniston

Elsewhere, daring twirls and plucky pirouettes were to the fore as the ratings juggernaut returned with a fresh batch of contestants vying for the Glitterball Trophy. Among the celebs stepping into the spotlight in a fast-paced and enjoyable first episode were newsreaders Angela Rippon and Krishnan Guru-Murthy. They were joined by comedian Les Dennis, former tennis pro Annabel Croft and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier– son of the late Jade Goody and bookies favourite to win.

Though their journey in dance has only started, they were keen to get moving. As was judge Du Beke, who declared, “The children back at school, the world is right again – Strictly is back on the telly!” The applause was especially thunderous for Rippon as she learned her pro dance partner will be Kai Widdrington.

Rippon, dressed in shimmering gold, creates history at 78 as the oldest-ever contestant on the series. She also comes full circle, having previously hosted Come Dancing. The ballroom competition ran for decades on the BBC and was eventually rebooted as the more glamorous Strictly.

Asked how it felt to be dancing rather than hosting, she told Tess Daly: “It’s weird not being in your place and being in this place, but I’m going to enjoy it I think”. Dennis, the second oldest participant, added that he’d do his best – creaking limbs allowing . “I’m touching 70 – lifts are going to be a problem,” he informed pro partner Nancy Xu.

Strictly remains a jewel in the BBC’s family entertainment crown. The broadcaster will hope the 2023 lineup will strike a chord with both those who grew up watching Rippon read the news and today’s TikTok generation. Around two million fewer tuned in to last year’s final compared to the 2021 decider. Any further slide will surely cause concern.

Former Strictly winner Hamza Yassin had an emotional reunion with Jowita Przystal - Guy Levy

The mood on week one was one of celebration. The judges joined the pro dancers for an elaborate early routine - featuring Du Beke in a see-through shirt and fedora that will have seared themselves into frontal lobes across the nation. It was dedicated to pro Amy Dowden, who is absent for this series due to illness.

The excitement of launch night partly comes from watching the celebs scream with delight when paired with their pro dancers. Actress Amanda Abbington, for instance, was beside herself upon learning she was teaming up with Giovanni Pernice, rapidly emerging as a viewer favourite to rival Du Beke. Strictly features another same-sex pairing in 2023, with actor Layton Williams dancing with pro Nikita Kuzmin.

In the case of Rippon, the big pro reveal took place in Blackpool, from where she had presented Come Dancing. “I’m Angela – rippin’ up the dance floor,” she declared when Widdrington greeted her. Squeezed between the celeb-pro partner unveilings was 2022 winner Hamza Yassin, who teamed up once again with dancer Jowita Przystał, for a reprise of their week four salsa. “It’s changed my life,” he said of Strictly. “It’s taught me so much about myself.”

The episode concluded with the newcomers, who have already started training, bopping together for the first time. In her judge’s seat, Ballas declared she was putting away her adjudicator’s notebook. “I’m going observe and enjoy and spot the talent.”

Fresh from winning an NTA Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier is paired with Dianne Buswell - Ray Burniston

Was there talent worth spotting? Several of the celebs strutted through with dignity intact. Others paid too much attention to the accompanying Bee Gees medley – specifically the part that went, “tragedy!”

Still, despite the struggles, tragic and otherwise, they enjoyed the occasion. Above all, there was a sense of relishing the calm before the storm. Next week, the contest begins in earnest with the live rounds. So this was one final opportunity to for the a-listers to have fun before the true graft begins. It’s all ahead of them. As Len Goodman once said, “The more you sweat, the better you get.”

