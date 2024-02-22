Why you can trust us
'Stretchy, comfortable, and soft': Nab these tummy-smoothing panties on sale for $4 a pop

Taylor Lane
·Deals Writer
Updated

We all want a drawerful of soft, breathable underwear that works with any outfit. But sifting through the thousands of options requires time and energy you might not have. Don't worry: We went on the hunt for a pair that provides ample coverage without riding up, and finally found just the thing. Meet Migbean High-Waisted Underwear — these briefs are designed to fit most figures, and they're wowing shoppers with their tummy control. You can get five pairs for as low as $21, a price that's hard to beat.

Why is it a good deal?

If you've shopped for underwear lately, you know that most multipacks cost over $30 — ouch. With this $21 pack, you'll pay about $4 for each pair when you click the on-page coupon. What you pay may vary a bit based on the colors you choose, but either way, we've never seen the price this low. Now's the time to stock up — it could also save you time doing laundry!

Why do I need this?

These high-waisted undies are made from soft, breathable cotton. Plus, the double fabric covering at the waistband provides light tummy control, smoothing the midsection — and who doesn't appreciate that?

These briefs also have another superpower: They provide full rear coverage (especially nice for discretion under dresses and skirts) and resist rolling down, bunching up, pinching or showing lines beneath your clothes. Reviewers say they stay put and feel comfortable all day long.

Migbean women's underwear
Finally: comfortable, breathable, functional underwear. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 2,600 shoppers give this underwear five stars.

"These are very comfortable," a happy reviewer said. "They have no visible panty lines when you wear them. Soft and hold their shape after washing and drying."

Another customer said the panties are a mix between a boy short and a brief. "I love them. There is just enough look of a boy short that they don't totally look like a 'granny panty.' ... Nice smooth look under dresses or high-waisted pants and skirts, but soft and comfortable while doing it."

"Holy grail of underpants!" another fan raved. "I grabbed a set for a cold weather vacation to wear under fleeced leggings, hoping (but not expecting) that they’d stay in place without getting wedgies or bunching up in the crotch (as some boy short styles are apt to do) while covering the badonkadonk and giving an extra layer or warmth. What?! I can sincerely report that these are the most comfortable underwear I’ve ever worn."

The underwear is also "perfect for curvy people," a happy shopper said. "I have naturally wide hips and a small waist. I usually go with Aerie’s panties because they’re stretchy and soft, but they’re also delicate and don’t last very long. These boy shorts are stretchy, comfortable, and soft. Pads and liners also stick to them very well!"

"They are well made using thick and soft cotton," a final reviewer said. As for sizing: "They run slightly large but will shrink in dryer while retaining shape."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

