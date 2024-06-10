Need a stretch, Japanese cuisine, a play center? These new North Jersey businesses can help

StretchLab, Closter

One-on-one assisted stretching studio dedicated to improving flexibility, mobility and overall community wellness.

WHERE: 273 Closter Dock Road, Suite 5, Closter

WHEN: Grand opening and ribbon-cutting were Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 551-236-3599 or visit https://www.stretchlab.com/location/closter

Hanamo Sushi, Closter

A Japanese culinary center in the heart of downtown Closter, which owner John Kin describes as "very small and cozy."

WHERE: 137 Oakland Ave., Closter

WHEN: Ribbon-cutting is Monday at 5 p.m. Hours are 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-784-3345 or visit https://hanamosushi.com/

Planet Playskool, Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Transformers station at Planet Playskool at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ

New 20,000-square-foot play center for children ages 3 to 9, featuring STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) fun activities. Center is inspired by Hasbro, the company behind such brands as Transformers, Tinkertoy, Play-Doh and Easy Bake.

WHERE: One Garden State Plaza Parkway, Paramus

WHEN: Grand opening is Thursday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.planetplayskool.com/

