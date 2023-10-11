Stressed Out? Domino's Will Give You a Free 'Emergency Pizza'

Who doesn't need an emergency pizza now and then?

Scott Olson / Getty Images

There are so many reasons why you may need an Emergency Pizza. Maybe your kid's soccer match went into extra-extra-time. Maybe you missed your train, and then missed the one after that. Or maybe it's that you want to just fall face-first onto the couch to watch Netflix all evening. Whatever the reason — and whatever you've decided counts as an "emergency" — Domino's is going to give you a free pizza.

The Michigan-based pizza chain just launched its Emergency Pizza program, which lets customers who are members of its Domino's Rewards loyalty program score a free medium two-topping pizza, whenever you need it between now and Sunday, February 11. (That's Super Bowl Sunday, so you probably won't forget.)

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"[W]hatever your emergency situation, Domino's believes a free pizza can make anything better," Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president and chief brand officer, said in a statement. "Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

To claim your free Domino’s Emergency Pizza, you must place an online Domino’s delivery or digital carryout order of $7.99 or more. After collecting your order, you’ll be eligible to receive one free Emergency Pizza, which you’ll need to claim within seven days by signing into your Domino’s Rewards account or joining Domino’s Rewards if you’re not already a member. The Emergency Pizza will be listed under the “My Deals and Rewards” page, and after claiming it, you can redeem the offer for a free pie anytime within the next 30 days.

The Domino’s Emergency Pizza offer can only be redeemed once by each Domino’s Rewards member during the offer period – but it can be combined with other offers like its Mix and Match or Weeklong Carryout deals. The company also says you can cash in the Emergency deal for a medium Handmade Pan pizza, but there will be an additional charge.

The Emergency Pizza Offer cannot be claimed on Halloween (Tuesday, October 31) or New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31) but is valid on other holidays, including Thanksgiving. (That’s when the real dinner-related emergencies tend to happen.)

Now, if Domino’s could also deliver an Emergency Sauna and an Emergency Cashmere Robe, we’d be set.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.