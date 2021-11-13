5 viral tips to keep your home organized and stress-free

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Experts agree that keeping your space organized is critical for making the day-to-day chaos more manageable. These viral products will help you clear up the messiest spots in your home — from tangled cords and overflowing sock drawers to messy hallways and stairwells.

A cute way to organize your underthings. (Photo: Amazon)

If your sock and underwear drawers are bursting at the seams, this one’s for you! This organizer features a honeycomb design that easily separates undergarments, socks, belts, stockings, ties and so much more. Just snap together to assemble and customize to fit any drawer. You’ll even be reminded of those bottom-of-the-drawer items you’ve been neglecting!

$14 at Amazon

Never deal with tangled cords again. (Photo: Amazon)

These magnetic bungee cords are making the rounds on TikTok because of their versatility. They're made of high-quality silicone that is super flexible, and the encased magnets are deceivingly strong. They are great for wrapping cables, electrical cords — and you more ingenious types are finding new ways to use them: to hang scissors, brooms and keys; as bookmarks; as a way to keep masks from pinching the backs of ears, and so much more. I can’t get enough of them in my home!

$18 $21 at Amazon

An infinitely more stylish alternative than just piling stuff on the stairs. (Photo: Amazon)

As a busy mom of twins, I’m constantly collecting random toys, clothes, socks and other items that somehow get scattered throughout the entire house on a daily basis. Well, this gorgeous wicker basket is the solution I needed. It fits perfectly on stairs, and the handles make putting away more than an armful of items a breeze.

$37 at Amazon

A mess-free way to charge all your devices. (Photo: Amazon)

Nothing drives me nuttier than a cluster of random cords, so I’ve upgraded to this wireless charger that powers up your smartphone, watch and earbuds all at once! It has an adjustable intelligent indicator light that lets you know when your devices are fully juiced. I love the sleekness of this system, and over 31,000 other reviewers do too.

Story continues

$35 $40 at Amazon

Get that perfect fold, every time. (Photo: Amazon)

Ever feel like folding laundry is like a game of Jenga? Fail to stack clothing just right and the whole pile topples over! With this shirt folding board you can effortlessly wrangle items into a uniform size in less than five seconds, which actually saves you drawer space! One reviewer boasted that his clothes look like displays at a retail store. Now, that’s some testimony.

$17 at Amazon

How are you keeping organized? Let us know in the comments below!

– Video produced by Kat Vasquez.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.