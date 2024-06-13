Strawberry socials, festivals, markets: Find fresh strawberries in the Fall River area

One of the sweetest things about summer is strawberry season.

There’s nothing like a fresh strawberry, whether you’re enjoying it on its own, or you’re making jam, or having yourself a little bit of strawberry shortcake.

As we progress more into summer, there are lots of places where you can pick up fresh, local strawberries, plus there are socials and festivals celebrating the beloved berry.

Whether you’re looking to pick up some ready-made treats, or you’d like some fresh fruit to take home and use to bake up something sweet, we’ve put together a list of events and places from around Greater Fall River where you can do just that.

Here are just some of the places around the Fall River area where you can find fresh strawberries, or attend an upcoming strawberry social or festival:

The Tiverton Farmers Market presents its fourth annual Strawberry Shortcake Social on Sunday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Strawberry shortcake bowls with whipped cream will be available for purchase at the market table.

Enjoy this season’s strawberries while trying special offerings from vendors, like strawberry cupcakes, scones and tarts, strawberry basil margarita mocktails, strawberry rhubarb kombucha, and even a strawberry mignonette for freshly-shucked oysters.

The Virginia James Band will be there with live music as well.

This event will take place at the Tiverton Farmers Market summer location, the Tiverton Town Farm Recreational Area, 3588 Main Road.

The Strawberry Shortcake Social is free and open to the public, and free parking is available in the back lots. Overflow parking is also provided in the north lot near the playground.

This event is sponsored by The Bay Magazine. The latest copy will be available at the market table, along with Strawberry Shortcake Social sweatshirts.

For more information, visit www.tivertonfarmersmarket.com.

Tuesday Club of Assonet’s 35th annual Strawberry Festival

The Tuesday Club of Assonet presents its 35th annual Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be held, rain or shine, at the bandstand on South Main Street in Assonet.

There will be homemade strawberry shortcake, hot dogs, and lemonade.

Live music will be provided by the Midnight Sun Country Band.

There will be an assortment of crafters, and family-friendly fun.

To get there, take Exit 13 (old Exit 10) from Route 24 South; or take Exit 11 (old Exit 9) from Route 24 North. There will be signs to lead you there.

Parking is free.

This annual festival is held to provide scholarships for Freetown students.

The event is sponsored by the Tuesday Club of Assonet and the Freetown Cultural Council (Mass. Cultural Council).

For more information, visit tuesdayclubofassonet.org, or keep up with the Tuesday Club of Assonet on Facebook.

Places where you can find fresh strawberries

These are just a few of the farms, farm stands, and farmers markets where you can find fresh, local strawberries. Plus, we’ve listed a farm from Portsmouth for anyone who wants to venture a little farther out.

The Golden Robin Farm, Westport

607 Horseneck Rd.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheGoldenRobinFarm

Young Family Farm, Little Compton

260 W. Main Rd.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/youngfamilyfarm

Southcoast Open Air Market, Somerset

100 Newhill Ave.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SouthcoastOpenAirMarket

Almeida’s Vegetable Patch, Swansea

110 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/almeidas.vegetablepatch

Johnson’s Roadside Farm Market, Swansea

445 Market St.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Johnsonsroadsidemarket

Swansea Farmers Market

1210 Wilbur Ave.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/swanseafarmersmarket16

Paradise Hill Farm, Westport

103 Cadmans Neck Rd.

Find them on Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/4pa8wm3r

Healthy Futures Farm, Westport

528 American Legion Hwy.

Their website: www.healthyfuturesfarm.com

Quonset View Farm, Portsmouth

895 Middle Rd.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/QuonsetViewFarm

