Strawberry picking season is here. Here's where to pick them in Windham, New London Counties

Strawberries, everyone's favorite summer crop, is ready for harvesting. A healthy snack on its own as well as an ingredient in many desserts, the only thing better than fresh picked strawberries is fresh strawberries you picked yourself.

A day out picking strawberries is a great way to spend a summer afternoon - or morning if you want to beat the heat - with a delicious bounty to enjoy afterwards.

To help facilitate this summer tradition, we've assembled a list of some of the highest rated strawberry picking locations around the state.

NORTHBOROUGH - Strawberries at Tougas Family Farm on the first day of pick-your-own strawberries on Friday.

Location: 188 Mell Rd., Lisbon Hours: Saturday & Sunday: 9 am to 4 pm; Monday - Friday: 9 a,m, to 1 p,m,

From one acre of strawberries in 1997, to 12 acres and three greenhouses, Grant's Berry Patch now offers blueberries, raspberries, and pumpkins as well as a large variety of summer and fall vegetables, including sweet corn and tomatoes. In addition to PYO, the farm offers a CSA and donates excess produce to local food banks.

Location: 314 Margaret Henry Road, South Killingly Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Noon - 6 p.m.

Blueberry Hill Organic Farm provides USDA Organic Certified produce. The farm utilizes organic, sustainable agricultural practices that work in harmony with the environment. On the farm's website, it tells you the history of the farm and how it began with "clean" soil; they only purchase USDA Organic Certified Seed or planting stock and use cover crops or certified Organic approved Fertilizers for plant nutrition.

Location: 163 North Windham Road (Rt. 203), North Windham Hours: Vary weekly and are posted on the website on Sundays.

Raspberry Knoll Farm LLC is a family-run farm, owned by Mary and Pete Concklin, nestled on 65 acres in North Windham, in beautiful rural northeast Connecticut.

In the spring of 2010 a former hay field was planted to raspberries including 5 summer red raspberry varieties, 6 fall red raspberry varieties and 1 fall yellow raspberry. A half acre of blueberries were planted in the spring of 2011 followed by blackberries and black raspberries. In addition to the berries, they grow a wide variety of herbs as well as flowers for cut-your-own, as well as pre-cut bouquets.

Location: 444 Boston Post Rd, East Lyme Hours: Open daily 8 a.m.-noon, depending on weather and crop supply.

Scott's Yankee Farmer farm also grows asparagus, rhubarb, lettuce, kale and spinach.

As a harsh spring damaged some of the strawberry crop, admission tickets to the strawberry fields are required, and reservations are recommended, and will only be available two to four days in advance to ensure adequate supply of fruit. Purchase tickets here.

Know another strawberry patch you think should be on this list? Email vmudambi@gannett.com with the information.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Strawberry picking in Connecticut: U-pick farms for 2024