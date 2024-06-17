The strawberry moon is coming and this year it’s extra sweet

In an alignment not seen in nearly four decades, the upcoming strawberry moon coincides with the first day of summer.

June’s full moon occurs later this week — the same day of the summer solstice.

When is the full moon in June 2024?

The June full moon happens on Friday, June 21.

That’s the same day as the first full day of summer. The Strawberry Moon and summer solstice have coincided since 1985.

That won’t happen again until 2062.

What is the Strawberry Moon?

June’s moon is known as the Strawberry Moon because it aligns with peak harvest season for those sweet red fruits.

It’s not called Strawberry Moon because of the color, but the moon can appear red at certain times of the evening because of the way sunlight reflects off the moon.

Are local strawberries available?

Yes, locally grown strawberries are on farm stands and some grocery counters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The strawberry season typically lasts through early July, so now’s the time to grab them

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: When is the strawberry moon and what is it