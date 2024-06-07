Strawberry Festival planned at Bethany Public Library as building turns 200 years old

It's strawberry time in Bethany, Wayne County. The second annual Strawberry Festival is planned for Saturday, June 22, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 8 Court St., Bethany. The event also includes live music, children's games and a rededication of the flagpole at the Bethany Public Library, the historic landmark being 200 years old in 2024.

Library Director Pat Nelson invites the public to attend. General admission is free, but guests are welcome to buy tickets to enjoy strawberry shortcake, ice cream, hot dogs and more. There will also be a bake sale. The event benefits four longtime community institutions: Bethany Public Library, Bethany Historical Society, Bethany Presbyterian Church and Bethany Community Church (formerly the United Methodist).

She said that the strawberries are picked at a Wayne County farm. "We had a really good turnout last year. It's a nice community event; we wanted something in the beginning of summer," she said.

Fiddling music, games

They have scheduled over 20 vendors selling their wares on the "village green," the borough's Central Park. Live music is planned outdoors in the band shell by the fiddlers’ group The Farmers’ Daughters. Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on the lawn, if wished.

Children will be able to enjoy a variety of planned games in the park.

State Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Wayne/Susquehanna) will be rededicating the flagpole. Nelson said Bethany Borough received a $50,000 grant used to repair the library roof, cupola and chimney. At the same time, they had the flagpole repainted.

A little history

The red-brick library building is the oldest government building in use in Wayne County. While no longer serving the county, Bethany Borough Council has been meeting there for many years, the first time in 1833.

Bethany Public Library (8 Court St., Bethany) is in one of the original courthouse structures dating from the early 19th century, when Bethany was the seat of Wayne County. The brick building was called the "Fireproof" and used for county records and county offices. The structure opened 200 years ago, in 1824. The library hosts the second annual Strawberry Festival Saturday, June 22, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in the park, with fiddling music in the band shell.

When Wayne County was established by the state legislature in 1798, Wayne encompassed all of present-day Wayne and Pike counties, and northern Monroe. The county seat was first in Milford, far too distant for the settlers in the northern wilderness. After briefly holding court in Wilsonville near present-day Hawley, Bethany became the county seat in 1800. Once the courthouse was finally ready, court was first held there in 1805. The original courthouse was small and was moved across the street where it still stands as a residence, once a larger, wooden courthouse was erected on the green in 1815.

In 1823 the brick "Fireproof" was erected in back, where in January 1824, county records and several county offices were relocated. The county seat status was lost in 1841, when the growing canal town of Honesdale was granted that distinction. The Bethany courthouse became the University of Northern Pennsylvania, with the "Fireproof" serving as a dormitory. The old Bethany courthouse, however, burned down in 1857.

Through the generosity of the late Mrs. John H. Strongman, the old Fireproof was restored and the public library started on the first floor in 1936 and the Women's Club upstairs. At that time, the park was established along with the band shell. Nelson noted. The Historical Society, which started in 1939, displays historic Bethany artifacts and documents upstairs.

Many historic buildings from the early 19th century line Bethany's streets, the New England-style village being three miles north of Honesdale on Route 670.

Stop on over

Bethany Public Library is also hosting the Old Time Fiddlers on Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m., and at a date to be announced, a jazz concert and dance at the band shell later in the summer. Call the library for more details or find the library on Facebook.

The Bethany Public Library is the oldest library in Wayne County presently operating, starting two years before the library in Honesdale. It is part of the seven-library Wayne Library Alliance. Bethany library hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the Strawberry Festival, call the library at 570-253-4349.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

