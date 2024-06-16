Strawberries are ripe for the picking at these Brockton-area farms

BROCKTON − It is the height of strawberry season here in Massachusetts. Whether you are craving fresh strawberries, strawberry shortcake or a strawberry sundae there is no better time than now to get your hands on the red berries that signal summer is here.

Strawberries are ripe for the picking at local farms and make a great family activity now that kids are out of school for the summer.

Local farms offer the freshest and juiciest red berries. Some farms also offer other special treats, including fresh-made strawberry donuts and jams.

Strawberry picking generally starts beginning mid-June and ends mid-July, so don't miss out on the opportunity to pick the ripest berries at Brockton area farms.

Here are six Brockton-area farms where you can pick your own strawberries to get the most delicious berries.

C.N. Smith Farm located at 325 South St.in East Bridgewater offers fresh strawberries and more.

C.N. Smith Farm, East Bridgewater

C.N. Smith Farm, located at 325 South St. in East Bridgewater, has been a family owned and operated farm for over 100 years, according to its website.

Pick-your-own strawberries hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather and crop permitting.

The doughnut barn is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday offering strawberry shortcake, ice cream, milkshakes, floats, sundaes, raspberry lime rickeys, cider slush, cold brew coffee and other beverages. Fridays through Sundays they offer all that great stuff and strawberry doughnuts, strawberry cream doughnuts and strawberry doughnut sundaes.

C.N. Smith Farm located at 325 South St.in East Bridgewater offers fresh strawberries and more.

Strawberry cream doughnuts are a strawberry doughnut cut in half and stuffed with homemade whipped cream cheese frosting and their own fresh strawberries. The strawberry doughnut sundae is made with a strawberry doughnut topped with strawberry ice cream, homemade strawberry topping, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry. Strawberry shortcake is their homemade shortcake biscuits with their own strawberry topping and whipped cream.

“They’re dangerous,” manager Kate Smith said.

The main farmstand is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for fresh produce and strawberries.

It is recommended to call 508-378-2270 or visit the farm’s Facebook page prior to arrival to check for updates. For more information, visit cnsmithfarminc.com.

Robert Mello and daughter Annabelle Mello, 11,pick their own strawberries at CN Smith Farm in East Bridgewater on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Gerry’s Farm, Brockton

Gerry’s Farm, loacted at 810 Pleasant St. in Brockton, is a local, family owned farm stand established in 1920. Gerry’s Farm has cemented its place as a Brockton landmark, providing fresh produce and flowers for city and surrounding residents as one of the last working farms in the city.

You can't pick your own strawberries at Gerry's Farm, but you can buy their fresh and delicious strawberries at their farm stand.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The farm is closed on Mondays.

Visit Gary's Farm Facebook page for more information.

Gerry's Farm, 810 Pleasant St, Brockton,offers fesh produce and flowers.

Langwater Farm, Easton

Langwater Farm, at 215 Washington St. in North Easton, will have hayrides out to their far berry field through Sunday, June 16, with the option to walk out to the close field everyday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. to "pick-your-own sweet, certified organic strawberries," according to its Facebook page.

Fields will be open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the field manager’s discretion. Check picking conditions and field closure notices on its Facebook page, updated daily.

For more inormation, visit langwaterfarm.com.

Old Earth Orchards, Taunton

Spring Rain Farm and Old Earth Orchards are both farm businesses run at 692 Caswell St. in East Taunton. Old Earth Orchards offers no-spray, pick-your-own strawberry patch. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The farm is closed on Mondays.

Before heading to the farm, call 508-822-2849 or visit the Old Earth Orchards LLC Facebook page for udates on closings due to weather or availability.

Gerry's Farm, 810 Pleasant St, Brockton,offers fesh produce and flowers.

Vineyard Farm, West Bridgewater

Vinyard Farm at 175 East Center St. in West Bridgewater, "offers a wide variety of delicious produce and locally-sourced food and gift items plus seasonal fun for the whole family," according to its wbesite. You can pick your own berries or purchase pre-picked berries from the Farm Stand.

Pick-your-own hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting and while supplies last.

While you are at the farm, you can also pick up some strawberry milk, strawberry jam, strawberry honey sticks or freeze-dried strawberries.

Call 508-857-0657 or visit www.vineyardfarm.com for more information.

Wards Berry Farm, Sharon

Wards Berry Farm is a family farm located at 614 S. Main St. in Sharon.

"Brothers Jim and Bob Ward have run the farm since 1982, offering the finest quality fresh picked fruits and veggies," according to its website.

You can pick your own strawberries from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The farm store is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The farm manager reserves the right to close the fields at any time, due to weather, picking conditions or other factors that may necessitate closing the fields.

For updates, visit wardsberryfarm.com or call 781-784-3600.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area strawberry season: Pick your own farms, locations