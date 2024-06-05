'Strawberries are ready in an abundance.' Here's where to pick them now in Rochester area

Locally grown strawberries are out in full force this month as the fresh fruit is starting to pop up at local farm markets and some area orchards have already opened up the fields as summer fruit season kicks off in the Rochester region.

"Strawberries are ready in an abundance - and a little earlier than expected," said Amy Machamer, co-owner of Hurd Orchards, a fruit and flower farm and canning company in Murray, Orleans County. "Regionwide, this is a year for Western New York strawberries. The plants are lush, healthy and nourished and have basked in the beautiful soft, sunshine."

June strawberry season in New York lasts just a few weeks and will be a memory by July, she said. And the berries are bursting with flavor and have peak nutrients. With all that, they also have a short shelf life.

"I've not seen a strawberry field this happy in years," she said. "Everyone should be out there picking this week and next."

Freshly picked strawberries sit at the end of a row, waiting to be brought back to the farm stand at Chase Farms.

Chase Farms in Perinton, Gro-Moore Farms in Rush, Kirby's Farm Market in Brockport as well as Hurd Orchards in Orleans County, are among the farms to begin seasonal pick-your-own strawberries, as of this week.

One popular orchard - Burch Farms in Parma - permanently closed this spring and sold the family-run business to area farmers. Another farmer now manages the orchard and plans to sell fruit at a roadside stand, but eliminated u-pick.

Here are some pick-your-own farms in the Rochester area offering u-pick fruit and berries this summer. Hours could change daily based on availability and weather, so call the farms or check their social media accounts for the latest information.

Located at 1340 Five Mile Line Road in Penfield. Pick-your-own strawberries is expected to start in mid-June. A specific date has not been set. Call (585) 671-2820.

Chase Farms has a market stand where you can buy the fresh fruit instead of picking it.

Located at 469 Pannell Road in Perinton. The farm has a strawberry shortcake and sundae stand. It also grows u-pick raspberries, currants and gooseberries. It also grows a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, for sale at its market. Strawberry picking started Tuesday with morning and evening hours, but check on the farm's hotline for the day's schedule and what is available by calling (315) 986-3691.

Located at 825 Atlantic Ave. in Walworth, a mile east of the Penfield town line. The farm grows u-pick strawberries, juneberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries, currants and gooseberries. Pick-your-own strawberries are not yet ready, but the orchard is aiming to open the fields by mid-June. They also have a roadside stand and a CSA for fruits and vegetables. Call (315) 524-3823 for updates.

Located at 736 Rush-Scottsville Road in Rush. The farm opened for pick-your-own strawberries this week. U-pick hours this season are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Call (585) 533-1578 to ensure availability. Pick-your-own fields sometimes close due to weather. Payment is cash only. (The farm's retail operation on East Henrietta Road has closed.)

Located at 17260 Ridge Road, Murray, Orleans County. This summer the farm plans to offer pick-your-own strawberries, cherries, blueberries, red and black raspberries, blackberries, currants and peaches. The Orchard starts pick-your-own strawberries this week. U-pick hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. Call (585) 638-8838 for the latest.

Located at 9739 W. Ridge Road, Brockport. Pick-your-own strawberries is already underway and is offered from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more call (585) 637-2600.

Located at 4287 Clover St. in Mendon. The farm offers u-pick strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries throughout the summer. Pick-your-own strawberries has not started for the season. Call (585) 348-7662.

Victoria Freile and sons Luke and Joe pick strawberries at Mendon Acres on June 16, 2019.

Located at 1063 Plank Road in Penfield. This year will be the first year Schutt's will offer u-pick strawberries, which are expected to start by mid-June. The orchard also offers u-pick raspberries starting in early July, and pick-your-own blackberries in August. Cherries will not be available this summer. Call (585) 872 2924 for the latest information.

Located at 928 Manitou Road, Hilton. The farm is to open in July for picking raspberries, blueberries, gooseberries, currants, apricots, peaches, nectarines and plums. Call (585) 234-0252 for the most up-to-date information.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Strawberry picking near Rochester NY: U-pick farms for 2024