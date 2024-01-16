'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opens up after 'Zionism is sexy' controversy

Noah Schnapp is saying that statements on the Israel-Hamas conflict have been “so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe.”

In a new video Schnapp posted on his TikTok account, the out Stranger Things star addressed the controversy surrounding his comments and actions in regards to supporting Israel.

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict,” he said in the video.

He also said that he’s had “many open discussions” with friends with Palestinian backgrounds.

“One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see,” he said.

“I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too. And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region,” Schnapp continued. “And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognize that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace.”

Schnapp had been facing criticism for his comments on Israel’s occupation of Palestine and the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Shortly after the October 7 attacks in which Hamas-led militant groups killed around 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals (mostly civilians) and took another 250 hostage, Schnapp made a post on social media painting the conflict as a simple issue.

Noah Schnapp shares statement on Israel and Palestine:



“You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.” pic.twitter.com/5WODeZbb2u — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2023

“Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence,” he wrote.

After saying that he’s also seen people on social media saying that Israelis deserve violence inflicted on them from Palestine and silence on the issue of anti-semitism, he drew a line in the sand.

“You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism,” he said. “It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.”

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli forces have killed over 24,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, including over 10,000 children. Israel has also set up a blockade that is stopping electricity, water, food, and aid from going to Gaza’s residents.

Noah Schnapp engaging with signs that read “Zionism is sexy” in new video. pic.twitter.com/R0lAjMiQ6T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2023

Schnapp was later recorded at a restaurant where he was surrounded by people holding up stickers that read “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is Isis” while laughing and smiling for cameras.

Zionism is a movement that supports a permanent Jewish nation-state in the traditional Land of Israel, the boundaries of which are roughly those of the region that has been known as Palestine in modern times. However, the understanding of these boundaries has shifted over the years.

People quickly called for Schnapp to be fired from Stranger Things, where he plays gay teen Will Byers.

About a week ago, Netflix announced that filming on the final season of Stranger Things has officially begun.