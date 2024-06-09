Straight Talk: Don't fall for asphalt pavers' scams

BBB logo

You cannot trust just anyone to do the job if your driveway needs paving or repairs. BBB Scam Tracker has numerous reports of unscrupulous contractors who trick homeowners with seemingly good deals. Homeowners end up with shoddy pavement – or nothing done at all – to show for what they have paid, in some cases losing over $8,000.

How the scam works

A contractor leaves a pamphlet or shows up at your door. They claim they have been doing work in the area and just happened to notice the condition of your driveway or sidewalk. Since they are already working nearby, they can give you a discount. If the price is agreeable, they will ask for a large percentage of the fee upfront. There is some hesitancy if there is a question about the price or details about the business and its location.

Once the transaction is complete, the scam contractor might disappear altogether, and the contact number or email might not work. If you protest, the contractor might use intimidation tactics, such as threatening a lawsuit to convince you to pay.

In other cases, the contractor's work is shoddy and unprofessional once complete, but the full payment has already been made. Reaching the company the contractor allegedly represented is impossible. In any of these scenarios, the chances of getting a refund or the work fixed are slim.

How to avoid contractor scams

• Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor makes an effort to go out of their way to offer an estimate that was never requested.

• Research companies and contractors before you hire. Start with BBB.org. If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, do not hire them. A simple internet search often reveals companies or individuals involved in fraudulent activities or ones that previously provided unsatisfactory work.

• Get everything in writing. Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Do not let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract is provided, outlining start and completion dates, a detailed description of the work, material costs, payment arrangements and warranty information.

• Stagger payments. Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price upfront, but it should never be the full price. Agree to stagger payments so that work can be inspected at various project stages.

• Use safe payment methods. Paying with a credit card provides peace of mind, because the credit card company will help you if the company is fraudulent. If you use a check, make sure you make it out to a company rather than an individual. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet app is risky, as there is no way to stop the payment or get the money back if anything goes wrong.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: BBB shares 5 ways to avoid asphalt paving scams