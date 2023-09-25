Straight Men Have Dubbed Eye Masks as the New "Camel Coat" for Fall 2023

Men have wholeheartedly embraced their inner "baddie" eras and have been fearlessly rocking taboo hair, nail and skincare products outside their comfort zones. Influential figures like A$AP Rocky and Drake have adopted the trend of flaunting nails and adorning their hair with bows, barrettes and beads. Now, Anwar Hadid, the brother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, has joined this movement by unveiling eye masks as the ultimate eye accessory staple.

Anwar hadid Eye Masks Topicals Trinidad James A$AP Rocky Drake Hair Hairstyles Fall Trends

Eye masks, once reserved for relaxation and beauty sleep, have transformed into a fashion statement that adds an element of surprise to any look. The rise of these unconventional accessories has sparked a cultural shift, encouraging heterosexual men to step outside of their comfort zones and experiment with different elements of self-expression.

As we talk about men embracing non-traditional beauty norms, we have to pay homage to rapper Trinidad James, who brought back the "Pimp Era" of men with nails, as he has singlehandedly taken the trend of men rocking acrylics to the next level with his consistent display of innovative and head-turning "man"-icures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinidad James (@trinidadjamesgg)

Black-owned skincare and body care brand Topicals has also been responsible for shifting the narrative of men in skincare and donning its award-winning eye masks as a status symbol. The brand implemented a #FineMenDo campaign highlighting social media's finest men using skincare, sparking a much-needed, deeper conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOPICALS (@topicals)

Looking ahead to the fall of 2023, it's clear that men are stepping into their power as the new "gworls." They will be confidently rocking beanies, sunnies and eye masks, creating an empowering "bad b-tch" combo — and we're all in for it.