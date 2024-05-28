Straight from farms to your arms: Sweet Georgia peaches to come to Kroger

Kroger’s Columbus Division’s new "Kroger Sweet Georgia Peaches" initiative brings the sweet fruits straight from Georgia’s farms to your arms.

Among these farm providers is Pearson Farms, which has been a supplier of Kroger for over 50 years.

The Kroger Sweet Georgia Peaches events begin May 31 and run until Aug. 15. Customers have this seasonal opportunity to purchase 12-pound crates off the truck for $19.99. If you are curious when the truck is to come to your local Kroger, you can find out at kroger.com.

“We’re excited to host Kroger Sweet Georgia Peach events across the area and bring the freshest peaches around, straight from the farm to the truck with guaranteed freshness,” said Bruce.

Kroger Sweet Georgia Peaches is a new initiative that brings ripe, juicy peaches straight from Georgia to customers in central Ohio.

Kroger’s Columbus Division has pledged to donate 144 crates of peaches to a local charity, not named as of yet. They also boast crates made from entirely recycled materials, in line with Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

“Kroger’s Sweet Georgia Peaches are a seasonal experience, from the juicy flavor to total freshness, hand-picked and hand-packed, we know our customers are going to feel just ‘peachy’ over their great taste and new crate size at a wallet-friendly cost,” said Mark Bruce, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Columbus Division.

Nfishman@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Division of Kroger brings southern peaches to the area