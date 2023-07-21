Shoppers say these uber-comfy walking shoes require 'zero break-in time' — save up to 47%

Many of us don’t realize how much time we actually spend on our feet, every hour adding a bit more wear and tear to our lifetime total. So it pays to think ahead: Whether you work long shifts on your toes, log umpteen miles for exercise or have a busy household to oversee, you’re going to need a pair of shoes that provide optimal comfort and support. Of course, there’s no shortage of sneakers on the market, but we've been hearing great things about STQ shoes. They're beloved by Amazon shoppers and deliver everything your feet need, and then some. Right now, you can bag a pair for $32. That’s 47% off of their original price of $60.

These walkers are crafted with a breathable liner and a mesh upper, which provides a quick dry in case you have a run-in with a puddle. It also keeps your tootsies nice and ventilated. They also come equipped with a lightweight, elastic MD midsole, which keeps your feet free and supported and will absorb the myriad minute shocks you'll encounter as you go about your day.

Take the nurses' advice and spare yourself a visit to the foot doctor. (Photo: Amazon)

Nurses love them

The lightweight sneakers have earned tons of praise from medical professionals, especially nurses. One wrote: “I got these shoes for work. I’m a nurse, so I’m on my feet all day, and my feet never hurt at the end of the day when I wear these shoes!”

"I love it. Very comfortable, very light. I am a nurse, working long hours, perfect for my feet," wrote another.

“I got these for a friend. She’s a nurse, and she needed black sneakers,” said a thoughful pal. "She’s only allowed black.... Her shoes literally had holes. I paid it forward, and it was a success! I didn’t have a lot to spend, and these worked out. She loves them. She told me they’re so light in weight, and comfortable. For the price, it’s a good deal."

Zero break-in time

Unlike many other sneakers, STQ Walking Shoes are trek-ready right out of the box. "Loved these walking shoes/sneakers. Walked 6–10 miles every day for a week, and they were so comfortable. Didn’t have to break them in before. Look great with jeans, skirts and sundresses. Considering buying another pair," wrote one thrilled shopper.

"Lightweight and breathable. They are comfortable immediately. No break-in time needed. Insert has arch support. Insert is removable if you want to use your own," added another.

Comfortable and supportive

"Always get blisters on my ankle bone and back of my heel. These shoes have a low drop near the ankle, and the back top is soft and flexible, but has arch support," one five-star reviewer shared. "These will be hiking and walking-dogs-at-animal-shelter shoes! Very happy with the comfort and support!! They wash well and are lightweight. Would definitely purchase again."

One senior shopper shared that the walking shoes are a "beautiful-looking shoe. Good support sole — soft walking." They added, "Delivery is super quick. Yes, buy the shoe."

