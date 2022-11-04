Healthcare workers swear by these walking shoes — now on sale for as low as $30

The right pair of shoes can make or break your day — but more than that, they can have a tremendous impact on overall health. Comfortable walking shoes motivate activity. They make you want to get outside for a stroll. They make errands easier and commuting less of a chore. And we found an impressively affordable pair beloved by healthcare workers (who are, of course, on their feet all darn day): STQ Walking Shoes. Right now you can get them for as low as $30, depending on size and color. And even even at the full price ($50), they're a steal.

STQ STQ Walking Shoes $30 $50 Save $20 These lightweight sneakers have a breathable, synthetic upper and the footbed is made with memory foam for comfortable arch support. $30 at Amazon

If you’re just thinking about getting new walking shoes, consider how much time you’ve put in with the sneakers you have now. Some say you should get new sneakers every 300-500 miles (who’s counting that?) but experts say the answer is complicated.

“It depends on several factors,” says New York–based podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg. “Generally, the rule of thumb is roughly every 6 months, but it also depends on the quality of the shoe, how much you run [or walk], and whether the shank is too bendy and the toe box has worn out. Your weight and any foot deformities can contribute to your shoes wearing out faster, too.”

That means if you got a new set of sneakers last spring, this sale was made for you. $30 is a jaw-dropping deal when you consider some walking shoes have price tags of $150 and up!

A lot to love

There's a lot more to these sneakers than the impressive price. Their synthetic upper is breathable for the times when feet are overworked and overheated, but the sole is where it's at — the footbed keeps your tootsies happy with a memory foam insole. The outsole is made with non-slip rubber to keep feet firmly planted on the ground.

"I have plantar fasciitis and i have been struggling to find a nice pair of shoes that wouldn’t break the bank," shared one of 5,000 five-star fans. "These shoes keep my feet flat on the ground, and i’m not constantly standing on the outside of my feet anymore. My back pain has reduced and i have an easier time walking/standing for long periods."

Taking good care of your feet doesn't have to be expensive. (Photo: Amazon)

Supportive for work

Not only are they deeply discounted, but they have an army of fans that gush about how supportive and comfortable they are — especially when standing is part of their job.

“They are comfy enough for a 12 hr shift and so comfy I choose to do my morning walks in them,” shared a nurse and five-star fan.

“I work at an animal hospital and I'm on my feet ALL DAY LONG,” reported another happy shopper. "I also have a terrible arthritic lower spine and hip that gets nauseatingly painful after about ten to twenty minutes on a hard floor. “These shoes are super light and they actually have support that keeps my back from torturing me.”

Great for play

While these sneakers can get you through a day at work, they're not strangers to playing hard."They are very comfortable and I love that they are light weight," raved another five-star fan. "I play a lot of Pickleball and for me these work. My feet aren't tired when I come off the court. This is my second pair, but I bought an extra one just in case these are no longer available." Smart!

