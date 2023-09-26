Storyteller urges children to enter BBC 500 words

Storyteller Amanda Smith says the BBC's 500 Words competition is a 'really exciting' opportunity

A storyteller who reads books to children in hospital is encouraging 5-11 year-olds to take part in the UK's largest children's story writing competition.

The competition seeks to find the most talented young writers in the UK.

Amanda Smith, from the charity Read for Good, reads books to children at a hospital in Norwich and described the BBC's 500 Words as a "really exciting" opportunity.

Children can enter the competition until Friday 10 November.

"What’s exciting and really interesting, especially about a story writing competition, is that you start wherever you are, whatever idea ignites in your imagination and then you roll with it," said Ms Smith, who reads books at the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital.

Since it was first launched by Chris Evans on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show in 2011 and continued by Zoe Ball until 2020, the competition has received more than a million stories.

Author Charlie Higson is part of the 500 Words judging panel

This year, it is being hosted by BBC Breakfast and World Book Day ambassador Sir Lenny Henry will be making his debut on the judging panel, alongside the original judges - award-winning and best-selling authors Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Francesca Simon, Charlie Higson and former Children’s Laureate Malorie Blackman.

"I am so excited to take part in this year's 500 Words," Charlie Higson said.

"We can’t wait to see what stories today's kids want to tell. I know that my fellow judges and I will be laughing, crying, gasping and I’m sure left feeling amazed at all the talent on display."

Sisters Aiyven and Kirsten have self-published their own novels after they entered the BBC's 500 Words competition

Sisters Aiyven and Kirsten, from Northampton, entered the BBC's 500 Words four years ago.

Although they did not win, they have gone on to self-publish their own novels.

"500 Words is important to me because not only did it kick start everything we do now, it also taught me a lesson that failure doesn't just equal failure," Aiyven said.

"It showed me resilience. Just because you failed it doesn’t mean it's the end of the story."

A number of well-known stars will read out the six winning stories, with narrators from previous years including the likes of musician Dua Lipa, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and former Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker.

The grand final of the BBC's 500 Words competition will take place on World Book Day 2024, where 50 finalists will be invited to a star-studded event.

Information on the BBC's 500 Words competition can be found here.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830