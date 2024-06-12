Why Your Gut Feelings Can Undermine Good Decision Making

The Princess and the Frog was released in 2009 and grossed $250 million at the box office, despite having only a $105 million budget. It was a success by all measures.

It was your run-of-the-mill Disney movie about Tiana, a regular girl, and a prince who is stuck as a frog. Tiana isn’t a real princess, or so they think. In the end, she and the frog kiss and the frog morphs into a handsome man and she finds out she was a princess all along.

Unfortunately, after watching the movie a bunch of little girls went out and kissed frogs. There were 50 hospitalizations for salmonella. Almost all of the patients were girls under the age of 10. Fortunately, nobody died or faced ongoing health consequences. The director of the film couldn’t have imagined his movie would lead to such a strange twist of fate, creating a minor health crisis. And he can be forgiven for not foreseeing these events.

It highlights the ease by which any decision can result in unintended consequences. Even the most sound and cautious people end up at the receiving end of a boo-boo. So how can we make better decisions on important things where the risks are more readily apparent?

Rethinking how we negotiate and decide

During my MBA program at the University of Florida, we took a class on negotiation. Our professor, Dr. Judith Callahan, passed on a phrase that I never forgot. She said, “I don’t negotiate or make important decisions when I’m angry, tired, or frustrated.” Emotions warp how we perceive a situation, and it leads to poor outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A Harvard study by social psychologist, Dr. Elke Weber, examined the role of sadness in decision making. Participants were offered a lump sum of money, but had to wait three months to receive it. Or, they could receive it immediately at a lower amount. Sad participants accepted 13-34% less money by opting for immediate payment. In essence, their experiment proved that sadness makes us impatient with financial decisions. When I worked retail at Crate & Barrel, I learned that most of our music was slightly sad because it increased people’s impulsive purchases. Buying was a means of alleviating those sad feelings.

It probably won’t surprise you that anger has an exceptionally detrimental affect on decision making. I remember being an immature 21-year-old and arguing with a girlfriend while driving on a gravel road. As we argued more intensely, I drove faster and faster without even realizing it. We didn’t drive off the road or get into a wreck, thankfully, but it was a totally sketchy situation where emotions hijacked my brain and thinking.

Anger also hurts our perceptions of others. A study by psychologist, Dr. Henk Aarts, showed that when we’re angry, we tend to assign blame to individuals rather than society, fate, or external factors. We also become more prone to risk taking and ignoring the downside of a decision. And if that wasn’t enough, anger blocks your ability to see other perspectives, and causes you to draw quick, faulty conclusions about other people.

Of all the emotions, anger is the worst to integrate into decision making. In relationships in particular, I’ve found that it often lowers the bar in how you treat each other. I haven’t lost my temper many times with girlfriends, but in one case where I did when I was younger (with the aforementioned woman), something peculiar happened. She began getting more feisty days later with me. She expressed anger more outwardly in ways she never had.

The unintended consequence of deciding to be louder with her was that it opened a pandoras box of her temper tantruming too.

What is the optimal state for decision making?

We do need emotions. In fact, a study led by Dr. Anthony Damasio found that without emotions present, your decision making completely breaks down — and mimics that of a sociopath, which isn’t ideal for anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The key is to acknowledge that emotions are present, and to regulate their importance. I’ll give you an example. I was on an HOA board for my townhomes and dealing with a domestic violence dispute that spilled out into our shared alleyway. There was security footage of the unit owners (a man and woman) both pushing each other and screaming profanity at three in the morning. They were next door neighbors to a family with small children too.

The angry part of me wanted to drop the hammer and get them evicted. But I realized we needed to thread the needle and navigate the situation properly and legally without starting a turf war. We weren’t the police and weren’t responsible for regulating relationships. But this incident was in a shared part of our private property. We had to let them know this conduct wasn’t acceptable.

Let’s say you have a massively important decision pending that could have lasting consequences. How should you approach it?

Dr. Jennifer Lerner, professor of management at Harvard university, ran a series of studies where they asked managers to detect an interviewee’s emotions and assess them. They found that managers were far more effective at rating applicants when they thought systematically rather than going with their gut.

The approach they advocate encourages you to attach a weighted rating to the emotions you’re using in your decision. The weighting doesn’t need to be exact as this is an abstract exercise to some extent. You could use a 1–10 scale, or qualifiers like little, moderate, severe, to describe the role of these emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

For example, I have a friend who is thinking about making a big career change but has major concerns and is on the fence. These were three of her responses (but not all):

Frustration 8/10 — “I haven’t had a raise in several years and feel like I’m stuck. I’m angry at my boss.”

Fear 6/10 — “But I’m afraid this change could be detrimental to my performance and long-term career trajectory.”

Happiness 7/10 — “I feel excited and happy when I envision having a new career and path forward. I like the possibility of new horizons.”

As you can see, when it is put down on paper, and each emotion is explored in context to the decision, it becomes easier to see the situation objectively. She has since started applying to jobs.

The other tip is to map out the possible outcomes of a decision, and then guestimate the odds of them happening. You can put likely, possible, unlikely or use percentages. One effective way to do this is to use a decision tree, with visuals that point to these outcomes.

Per Dr. Lerner, the most important thing is to think through the different variables and give them the appropriate amount of thought— and to consider emotions as variables too.

Remember — sound decision making can’t exist without emotions, but that doesn’t mean they need to rule over your actions. Keep them in check and know that no matter what you decide, there will always be unforeseen circumstances that you can’t control. Give yourself peace of mind by doing due diligence on your decision beforehand.