We Flew in the Most Expensive First Class Seat in the World: Was it Worth the $5,000 Upgrade?

They say your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but whoever ‘they’ is has obviously never flown Etihad’s ‘The Residence’ before.

Over the past 8.5 years of travel, we’ve had the opportunity to fly in some pretty incredible first class experiences, including sleeping in Singapore's suites and enjoying Emirates’ First Class onboard bar . Each first class flight we have taken has been slowly working us towards this experience, or as some call it, the pinnacle of commercial aviation. And after having this experience on Etihad, we’ll probably never be impressed by another first class seat again.

So what exactly is ‘The Residence’ and what is the experience like?

The Residence:

Etihad Airways

We call The Residence a first class seat, but technically it’s a class ABOVE first class (because somehow this is possible). To book this seat, you first have to book a first class ticket and then pay an additional $5000 to upgrade to The Residence. With this upgrade comes exclusive access to a 3-room 'apartment in the sky’, private lounge access, a fine-dining menu and many other luxurious perks. The Residence Suite is only on A380 flights which operate to cities such as New York, London, Sydney, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

The Pre-boarding Experience:

Galina Vetertsovskaya via Getty Images

Each first class passenger on Etihad flights receives access to the luxurious First-Class lounge to enjoy a semi-private wait time before boarding their flight, but passengers who have booked The Residence are given complimentary access to their very own VIP Suite. This private lounge includes its own ensuite bathroom and provides a place for Residence passengers to eat, dine, or work before their flight. While in the lounge, a server brings them a meal (anything they want off of the menu) to eat. There is only one Residence "apartment" on each airplane so they are sure to be relaxing in complete privacy before boarding.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Passengers of The Residence will also be given an exclusive check-in desk and a personal escort through security and from the lounge to the plane to ensure they are the very first guests to board.

A First-Class Suite Experience:

Etihad Airways

Even the grandness of the VIP Private Lounge could not have prepared us for the experience of the airplane suite. The suite is so private that you will likely not see another passenger the entire journey, which truly makes it seem as if you are on a private plane, not a commercial one.

Inside the living room are two large recliners which double as the airplane seats for this flight. Each recliner has a full control panel which allows passengers to recline, change the firmness of the cushion or even receive a back massage. Across from the recliners are ottomans that double as storage units and a mini bar as well as a 36-inch TV perfect for watching the latest Blockbuster movies (while wearing the complimentary noise canceling headphones, of course). During the flight, first class attendants will help set up perhaps the largest tray tables you’ll ever find on a commercial flight.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Behind a fully enclosed door and down a private hallway from the living room is The Residence’s private bedroom, which is equipped with the world’s only stationary bed on a commercial plane. There is also another TV, in case you want to watch TV from bed. Here, guests will find a set of silky First Class pajamas as well as a luxurious lounging robe that is exclusive to guests of this suite. The suites’ dedicated butler will perform a turndown service when the guests are ready to sleep.

The experience of enjoying an airplane bathroom that is clean and does not have to be shared with a single other passenger is a luxury that cannot be matched. The private ensuite bathroom in The Residence has one of the largest in-air showers we have ever seen equipped with Acqua di Parma amenities. After cleaning up during the 5-minute allotted shower time, the guests can don a fluffy bathrobe (which is different from the lounging robe from the bedroom of course) and head out to enjoy some champagne and movies in the living room.

Culinary Excellence:

ahirao_photo via Getty Images

Everyone knows the food is one of the best parts of traveling, except for the over-salted microwave meals that are served on the typical commercial economy class flight. But when flying The Residence, the food is so good it might just become the most memorable meal of the whole trip.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The culinary journey starts before even boarding the plane with a meal in the Private lounge. Here guests are served dishes like the best shakshuka in the world or sourdough toast with truffle tarragon cream sauce and mushrooms (we feel fancy just saying the name of that dish).

On the plane, the flight starts with a $300 bottle of Duval-Leroy Femme de Champagne which was bottled before the inaugural Etihad flight in 2002, served in Vera Wang glasses. Once in the air, the in-flight chef will prepare a 5-course meal of almost any dish you could imagine. We enjoyed a salmon and caviar pre-appetizer, served with a pearl spoon, a lobster tail appetizer, and a mango sorbet palate cleanser. The menu of main dishes is quite extensive and we chose to order a linguine with peas and an Asian cauliflower dish, both of which tasted absolutely unreal. We opted to enjoy the final course, chocolate cake, in bed because when on The Residence, that’s a completely normal thing to do.

We immensely enjoyed the meals and drinks the on-flight chefs prepared for us, but guests on The Residence have the option to request any meal or drink they would like on the flight if they wish to have a more personalized experience.

The bottom line is, Etihad’s The Residence is by far the nicest way to fly without chartering a private jet. It’s clear why many aviation geeks refer to this journey as the best plane seat in the world. So, are you adding a flight in The Residence to your bucket list?

If you want to watch our full journey in The Residence, check out our video below!