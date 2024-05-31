The Psychological Value of Skipping Debt Altogether

Sean Kernan and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this story. Pricing and availability subject to change.

I stared in shock at our balance sheet, not realizing ow bad things had become. I’d just begun working as a financial analyst at a large organization with 2000 employees, which had been through ups and downs in recent years.

In glowing red lines at the bottom of this balance sheet, was the monthly $250,000 interest payment that was slamming into the company. The office needed renovations. We needed to hire more talent. Even half of this sum would work wonders for the company.

In their defense, the loans were taken during hard times and out of necessity. But the company was doing better at this time, and had the ability to make some of this debt go away. It was so important given the cyclical nature of our industry.

I pleaded with our CFO, “Please, we need to pay down some of these principal loans while we still can.”

I knew this leveraged position could eventually haunt us — and it eventually did after we lost a key client. Those interest payments hit harder than we could handle.

It was a stark example of how debt can easily overwhelm a company, person, and even end a CFOs career.

The challenge is that many people think about debt with too much brain and not enough heart. It has an impact on our overall wellbeing in a way that deserves more consideration.

The origins of debt problems

Most Americans believe that money can buy happiness — but routine and oft-cited research shows it only buys happiness to an extent. A 2023 study showed that a salary of $90,000 is the peak of happiness increases, with the benefits tailing off after that (there’s wiggle room in the joints on this figure, as $90,000 wouldn’t buy much happiness in Mountainview, California).

But what about money that isn’t yours? How does that impact happiness?

Debt is not entirely bad in every case. Without it, many young people wouldn’t have the option of owning a home, or going to quality colleges. And generally, people appreciate paying a mortgage because it beats the alternative of paying rent. They have a feeling of ownership and moving forward in life. Research shows no negative link between these reasonable mortgages and happiness.

Credit card debt, however, is especially damaging. Per a study by Dr. Piotre Bialowolski, it often harms overall wellbeing and is associated with lower life satisfaction, typically through the process of hedonic adaptation. For example, say you purchase that new sleek black $1400 soundbar for your living room that you didn’t have cash for. Over time, you get used to its presence. The thrill of owning it fades away, and the hangover of being in debt begins to materialize.

I’ve seen shocking examples of credit card debt with several friends. One friend has $30,000 in credit card debt, and only makes $44,000 a year. He’s drowning each month trying to make ends meet and has to bartend on weekends. He’s miserable.

The thing I always remind people of is the hyper-aggressive marketing banks deploy with these credit cards. Banks don’t send these slew of credit offers for charity. Their aggressiveness alone should be a red flag.

Another friend and his spouse just took on a massive mortgage for a house that they’ll probably struggle to pay off. I still can’t figure out the math and how they are surviving. But one can sympathize with these problems. To take good jobs, you need to live near cities. And the price of homes is higher than ever.

The macro challenge

The problem is that so many of us are still so hooked on debt. Per one study, US credit card debt has hit a record $1.115 trillion, with the average American carrying $6,501 in debt on their credit cards alone. Even I wasn’t prepared for this figure being so high.

When I was studying in my MBA program at the University of Florida, we spent countless hours studying, discussing, and resolving technical problems related to debt. It’s a simple cost-benefit analysis at its core. If you are funding a company, raising funds via debt should have benefits that outweigh the value of raising funds by selling shares of the company.

The key takeaway was to think of debt as an instrument. It’s a tool to help you get things done. It’s not a fun pass. So always consider it from the perspective of your wellbeing. Don’t borrow from tomorrow’s happiness.

But sometimes, we can’t help it. Humans aren’t companies. And debt has a special appeal for that reason.

Aggressive borrowing is related to personality

Psychologist Dr. Sarah Brown ran a study and found that the most aggressive borrowers tended to score higher on extroversion and openness to new experience. She found that these types were also more likely to borrow money that couldn’t be properly backed by their assets.

The personality trait least likely to borrow scored high in conscientiousness, meaning you have a desire to be methodical, diligent, and organized in how you conduct your life.

So where the open-minded extrovert might find the appeal of taking a Cancun vacation using their credit card because, “Hey! It sounds fun!” The conscientious borrower might be horrified at such an extravagance.

I mention this because it’s important to understand why some of us are so much more willy nilly on borrowing.

One trick, that we did as financiers, is to advise people to envision themselves a year, two-years down the road, and ask the question, “Would the future me be pleased with this decision?”

Remember this — per one study 54% of people who have debt are actively stressed about it. That’s worse than a flip of the coin in odds that you’ll be happy with that decision in the long run.

What I’d recommend: Use credit cards only for the points they redeem. I have my set to auto-pay it each month, and never gamble with money I don’t have.

I also took a more draconian approach to long term debt, living in a humble house for 15 years while working hard, saving and investing aggressively. Yes, I missed out on some fun trips and weekends in Vegas. But it enabled me to buy my ideal house in cash, and completely remove all debt.

I also acknowledge my privilege in this as well. My parents paid for my education completely. I know that this isn’t an option for all, and it’s no small obligation to contend with.

Regardless, I encourage others to follow this path as best they can. In an ocean of bad decisions I’ve made in life, this was among my best. And in the words of famed financial advisor, David Ramsey, “Make it your goal to get everyone else’s name off of your paycheck.”

Parting tips to level up

First, I encourage you to treat debt — by and large — like it’s the devil.

Home loans aren’t bad on their own, and can prove to be great investments. I’d recommend going by the 35–45 rule. Try not to let your mortgage payment exceed 35% of your pre-tax income and 45% of your post-tax income each month.

Don’t beat yourself up over mortgages if they are reasonable. Research shows that the mere progress towards a goal (such as paying off your house), can be more rewarding than actually achieving it.

As a hard fast rule, don’t borrow for whimsical purchases or discretionary events. Borrow for absolute necessities. It’s more justifiable psychologically than buying the soundbar.

And, as a personal advice, I’d steer clear of problematic expensive hobbies that you can’t afford. My spouse rides horses, which are infamously expensive. But she waited until she was nearly 40 to begin doing it regularly. She delayed gratification and can now fully enjoy it. It’s still ridiculously expensive, but it brings her enough joy to justify it.

I want all of you to be happy with your decisions, and to live frugally until it’s truly time to indulge. Sadly, per one Forbes survey, 78% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck right now. I recognize that many of them can’t do much to change that situation — but many can.

Aim to live debt free. Be disciplined. It’s an investment in your future happiness.

If you are currently feeling stress from your debt burdens, don’t be afraid to reach out to your lender. They aren’t here to ruin your life. They are generally human beings too, and can try to work with you to find an easier way of paying off this debt. If you go completely underwater, nobody wins.

Above all remember that — just as debt can snowball, so can saving and investing. Discipline now can provide satisfaction and tranquility later. Good luck.