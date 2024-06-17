The Complications and Benefits of Sharing a Bank Account

Brian’s complaining went from a weekly affair, to a daily nuisance. We convened in a shared office gym each day. He was a well spoken and well paid engineer in his late 30s, and was having incrementally larger arguments with his wife over money.

It made no sense on paper. Both of them made more than $100K per year and lived in a low-cost area of Florida. Money should have been the last of their concerns. Yet every day in the gym, he’d groan, “She is constantly questioning every purchase.” Or, “I can’t even spend my own money without a fight.”

They’d succumbed to lifestyle inflation, which occurs when your spending rises alongside your income. They’d wracked up debt buying a bigger house and fancier cars. They’d also put their kids in a slightly-nicer private school that cost twice as much, which created resentment on Brian’s side.

And, as they’d added these costs, they’d also combined bank accounts. Because I was working as a budget manager for our company, and perhaps because we were friends, he thought I could help him navigate this domestic maze. But Brian’s problems appeared much deeper than just money. Sadly, he and his wife split just one year later.

Unsurprisingly, money and finances are a key factor in many divorces. Even with the best of intentions, a shared bank account can unleash a wave of problems that are hard to resolve. Yet combining accounts can be quite beneficial. So how do we navigate this predicament?

The give and take

In the 1970s and 80s, keeping separate accounts was seen as bad luck for a marriage. This legacy belief is less present today, but still harbors itself in more traditional circles. A study by Bank of America found that couples share accounts less and less in recent years. Young people are marrying later, after they’ve better established their careers. Additionally, in prior decades, women worked less and depended on husbands and needed account access.

Research shows that couples who share finances are happier — but, and it is a big but — it’s hard for researchers to know if they’re happier because they share an account, or if they share an account because they were already happy. The cited perk is that sharing promotes an “us” dynamic, a sense of unity that also promotes transparency.

I asked several married friends about their financial arrangement and each had surprisingly strong opinions. One looked at me incredulously and said, “People still share bank accounts? That is such a bad idea.” Another came in hot from the other side, saying, “We share an account. That’s pretty much how every marriage goes.” He was insistent, even though data shows that only 52–65% of couples in western nations use a joint-account.

An older female friend said that when she shared an account, her husband ran off and spent on things they never agreed to. When they separated, he effectively cleaned out her half, which left her in a financial pit. It took her years and a lawsuit to get her money back.

One option is a hybrid approach, where you have a shared expense account and separate personal accounts. This way you are tapping into the benefits of feeling like a team, while keeping yourself protected.

As I learned in my own failed marriage, sharing an account is easier when things are good. Money issues tend to exacerbate every other problem between people. My good friend’s parents are broke, despite being in their late 60s, and bicker in front of us over restaurant bills. It is a stark reminder of how fortune can change. What “we” spend on has a different context when one half is contributing 80% of the money.

There’s an easy way to navigate income discrepancies. I make more than my partner, so we do a proportional expense split. For example, if you make $60K and your partner makes $40K, you’d pay 60% and they’d pay 40%. The second thing I’d recommend, is to apply an overarching 50–30–20 rule to your spending, which means you assign 50% of post-tax income to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to saving. Give yourself some flexibility within those numbers. The most important thing is to have full buy-in from the other person. Axe any potential resentments.

Marital satisfaction often peaks near the wedding day, and begins a sharp decline in the subsequent two years. But if you can manage that decline in those two years, your marriage is statistically more likely to succeed. Try to remove as many knowable threats beforehand. As a quick caution, having separate bank accounts can hurt women, because they spend disproportionately on household expenses. Iron down that part too. Laura and I split on a monthly cleaning lady, but see it as an investment in our relationship.

When we first became a unit, we had a direct but real conversation about how money is divided, and how it is divided if things don’t work out. We didn’t get caught up in the idealism and romance of just combining everything and “knowing” thing would work out (you’d be shocked by how common this is). We kept things real and, six years on, we are still smooth sailing.

The thing to remember

Every marriage is weird, and I don’t mean that disparagingly. Having been up close with so many couples, there is always a strange and unique dynamic at work, that might seem crazy, and make me wonder, “How the heck are they still together?”

Some couples have separate bathrooms or sleep in separate beds. Some never drive the other’s car. Sometimes, certain foods are for one person only and the other gets in trouble if they touch it. Every couple needs to navigate this journey together, and disregard judgement from the outside.

Because I spent so many years in finance, I developed an intense relationship with money that I had to let go of. I knew that money, how it was used and when it was spent, was a big deal. But I didn’t want to lay on my deathbed lamenting I’d been such a miser with loved ones. So I chilled out.

I often wondered why communication was cited as such a key factor in relationships — before I’d ever been in one. With time, you come to realize that, if you can just learn to talk through issues, and set up fair agreements, you both benefit in the long run and will be happier. Finance problems are often communication problems. Don’t be afraid to talk about money.