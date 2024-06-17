Solving the Thermostat Fight

Pexels Images via Ketut Subiyanto (Pexels Images via Ketut Subiyanto)

Laura crawled into bed beside me at 10:00 PM, the approximate time we wind down each night. After a moment, she turned her head toward me and said “I don’t want to admit to this, but last night, I got hot.”

I smiled and said, “Well I’ll be darned.” This was a big confession. We’ve lived together in harmony for years now. The closest thing we have to fights is over the thermostat and it is a painfully common domestic squabble. Every night, I walk into the bedroom, only to see her under a blanket, with her hands over the top of it, head poking out, and giving me her sad puppy face, “Can we p-p-please make it warmer?”

We’ve run into a minor hurdle in resolving the dispute. As I’ve progressively raised the temperature to accommodate her, I’ve also hit my own critical limit. We’ve realized I’m good at 74 and below, and wake up in sweats at 75 and above (we are American, so assume henceforth my numbers are in Fahrenheit). She sometime claims to be, “Freezing to death” when it is colder than that, but she is a bit dramatic.

In my attempts to alleviate our problem, I made a well-intended mistake: I bought an expensive mattress with gel cooling technology. My hope is that it would help me stay cooler at warmer temperatures. What I hadn’t anticipated, was that in the hours prior to us getting in, that mattress would absorb the house’s cold, and become a 200 pound ice cube we had to cuddle with.

Part of the challenge is with set body temperatures. I’m a larger guy. More body mass tends to result in a higher body temperature and conservation of heat. Laura is smaller, and has an inborn intolerance for cold — which is why she fled her hometown of Albany, New York to Tampa, Florida.

Ideal sleep temperature and financial concerns

In the winter of 1977, President Carter advised northern Americans to keep their thermostats at 65 during the day, and down to 60 at night, all in an attempt to save energy during the Arab oil embargo. It perhaps gave an easy out for partners like me, who stood by the thermostat with feigned resignation and shrugged to their spouse, “Hey, president’s orders!”

I went through several forums on Facebook and Reddit, seeing endless examples of roommates squabbling over their home temperature. The fights were endless, with so many plot points, and genuine animosity building between people. One renter said his landlord/roommate refused to lower the house below 78, which was giving him terrible insomnia. Another’s vindictive roommate set the heat for 90 and left the house after locking the thermostat. It was a reminder to keep these fights in check.

When you fall asleep, your body goes through several changes. The first is that your core body temperature decreases as your heart rate and blood sugar falls. Generally, you should keep the bedroom slightly colder than you think, in part because it helps your body lower its temperature faster to match these changes. Per sleep psychologists, your bedroom should stay around 60 to 67 degrees and be like a cave that is dark, quiet, and cold. That range feels a bit cold for me but when visiting my parents up north, I sleep quite well and their house stays in that window. A good blanket and socks resolve the cold and I wake up more rested. Lower ambient temperatures are even proven to help people with sleeping disorders.

The challenge is that having the room too hot or too cold is linked to poor REM sleep. And determining those two extremes is a highly subjective experience, which is why this becomes such a thorny problem. When I visit Laura’s family in Albany, I’m in the same boat as her. Her father is frugal and hates running the heat, so I often wake up with my skin feeling completely frozen, with several blankets layered over me.

In perusing forums, the general consensus is that the colder person should adapt more to the heat sensitive person, because barring getting completely naked, the hot person has fewer options to adapt. With some modicum of shame, I tried shaving my torso and arms, thinking it would help me cool off but it only had minimal effect.

Laura and I eventually found a workaround. We have a guest bedroom adjacent to the master. We close the AC vents in it so that it gets warmer. Then, we keep our master bedroom around 74 to 75 and if she gets too cold, she sneaks out at night. But usually, she’s OK. I’ve also bought her nice blankets and warm comfortable socks and pajamas, to help meet her halfway on the problem.

I would caution against using electric blankets as a resolution, only because of a personal experience. Our family friend’s entire house burned down because they left an electric blanket on and forgot about it. Newer electric blankets are safer, but I’d still be careful.

Just know that you aren’t alone in this squabble. My friend was explaining he and his wife’s thermostat war and his explanation went on for five full minutes uninterrupted, with an elaborate backstory, and back and forth between them, and one person sneaking out and changing the temperature without the other knowing. It included his wife’s mother getting sick, and them having unwritten contracts about the temperature, and a list of side arguments. I realized this fight was about more than just the thermostat — which is often the case. So if there’s a power struggle, problems, or ego battle, squash them before you get to the temperature.

There’s no need to throw dishes and insults. Maybe the problem will never be fully resolved, but you can at least make the problem smaller. I lost hours reading about temperature disputes and felt an odd sense of relief in seeing how much worse they were for some people.

Ultimately, the goal is for both of you to rest. Quality sleep improves your brain performance, mood, health, and reduces the risk of many diseases. Approach this subject with care. Don’t be a dictator. Make an effort to help the other person meet you half way. Even if you can’t meet them there, the effort will go a long way.