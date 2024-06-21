Downtown: These 5 cities have America's best urban waterfalls

Many cities can say "a river runs through it," sure. But waterfalls? That's another prize entirely. The US cities below, though, have hit the geological jackpot, with cascades flowing right through—or next to—their downtowns. They've all got five-star views in four directions, and, in every case, the falls are free to enjoy.

If you're willing to get a bit misted, lace up your city-slicker walking shoes and start counting your steps. These urban waterfalls are just a few paces away.



Kirk Fisher via Getty Images



1. Spokane Falls — Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington, proudly claims the longest urban waterfall in the United States—and proud they should be. The Spokane River winds through fields of tough basalt for miles and miles, but it's right through town where it forms a 146-foot gorge, tumbling down its course toward the mighty Columbia.



Decades ago, this spot was all highways and railyards. Today, the falls are the centerpiece of Riverfront Park, where trails, islands, public art, a vintage carousel, and a falls-crossing gondola—the Numerica SkyRide, pictured above—converge to create an outdoor extravaganza of things to do (and places to get a little misted).



William Reagan via Getty Images



2. Reedy River Falls — Greenville, South Carolina

Another waterfall that was once covered by a highway, Greenville's Falls Park on the Reedy River is a masterpiece of urban redesign—today, it's a 32-acre haven for nature lovers, picnic-havers, and anyone who enjoys a good view from a good bench.

Liberty Bridge, a pedestrian bridge that connects to downtown, provides superb views of the Reedy River Falls, not to mention fantastic photo opportunities. On either side of the H20 thunder, there are scores of cafes, juiceries, ice cream shops, biscuit bistros, and tea trattorias for a little something to keep you company while you enjoy the scene. Greenville's Main Street, just beyond the above photo, has 100+ restaurants, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, and string lights galore. It may not be free to shop, but it's free to take it all in.



Douglas Rissing via Getty Images

3. Ithaca Falls — Ithaca, New York

Hundreds of years ago, Ithaca's settlers must've looked at this earthen hallway of waterfalls and said, "Here." As the saying goes, "Ithaca is gorges." Within 10 miles of town, there are 150 waterfalls, but the thing is: You don't have to leave town to see a whole series of flows.

Nine waterfalls have carved a gorge—the Cascadilla Gorge—from Cornell University to downtown Ithaca, dropping some 400 feet along the way. The Cascadilla Gorge Trail, a historic walkway of stone and staircases, makes this scenic beauty super easy-access, as long as you can handle the idea of "slippery when wet." (The trail is, understandably, almost always wet.)



Beygan via Getty Images



4. Minnehaha Falls — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls, a 53-foot zinger in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a rarity indeed: Not too many waterfalls overlook the Mississippi River. (This one might be the only one, though don't quote me on that.) Minnehaha Park is one of the city's oldest and most popular parks, and the falls are almost entirely why. Visitors can hike or bike along the scenic Minnehaha Parkway, check out the falls' observation deck, splash in the puddles, and be back in MSP to catch a show at the Guthrie in 15 minutes. (I like my nature with a little side of art, especially when I'm in MSP.)



Chaney Moore via Getty Images



5. Sioux Falls — Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, certainly lives up to its name, what with the spectacular series of waterfalls cascading through its center. Just north of downtown and connected by trails, Falls Park offers multiple viewpoints to admire the powerful, if vertically challenged, Sioux Falls. But what the cascade lacks in height it makes up for in cool, wander-able rock formations—and pink ones at that (it's Sioux quartzite). The nearby Palisades State Park has walls of the stuff, proving the Midwest is no stranger to vertical beauty.

I don't know about you, but I'll be enjoying it from solid ground.