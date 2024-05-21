City Stories: Portland, Maine
Exploring Cities and Small Towns, From Coast-to-Coast, One Story at a Time
Hi, I'm Erin Austen Abbott. Welcome to Field Trip, where I share ways to incorporate art, design, nature, food, culture, architecture, music, and more with your children. Whether staying close to home or adventuring on a big trip, I always seek learning experiences within travel and share these family field trips with you. So glad to have you here! - Erin
In the 4th grade, my classmates and I had to select one state to write a report on. I picked Maine, not because I'd been there, but because I read Blueberries for Sal on repeat as a younger child and was enchanted with the simplicity of the hunt for blueberries and the charm of doing so in mirrored form with a mama bear and her cub. I imagined the whole state full of solitude and wonder. Even as a child, that was the type of environment that I was seeking. A big part of me still does today.
It wasn't until many more years later that I visited Maine and found that it's not all quiet and rambling; instead, it's home to the bustling city of Portland. I still suggest hunting for those tiny towns and the solitude of Maine, but spend a few days in Portland first. Here are my suggestions for a weekend in Maine's largest city. Great for some summer planning.
Shop:
Eat:
Harbor Fish Market is great if you are staying in an Airbnb and need a night in for dinner.
If you have a car while in the city, visit the Palace Diner, which is not far away. It's worth the drive!
Stay:
This Airbnb: My son and I stayed here last summer, and I loved it so much! It would be suitable for a family of four. More than that, it would be too small.
Do:
This round-up of galleries to visit
Spend a day on Peaks Island; get there by ferry
Get a view of the whole city
I love this round-up of walking tours you can take
Plan a sailing trip around the bay
Take a food tour
Take an afternoon hike around Mackworth Island State Park; take your children to the building area where they can make forts and the like. A natural imagination station.
Wander around Old Port
Head to a Portland Sea Dogs game
Ok, with this round-up, you should be able to plan a great trip to Portland, Maine.
**When planning, check to make sure places are open. A lot of Maine shuts down at different times, especially in the winter and on slower days of the week.
As always, thanks for reading here. Follow on Instagram for more travel ideas, tips, and itineraries. - Erin