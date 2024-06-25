9 Incredible Foodie Experiences in America's National Parks

No one goes to Hooters for wings (as they profoundly say), and no one goes to national parks for the food. But perhaps they should: America’s national parks offer a smorgasbord of culinary experiences that can’t be found anywhere else, from historic pastries to "medicinal" beers—never mind the culinary experiences that could but shouldn’t be had anywhere else, thanks to those incredible views with every bite.

If you have an appetite for ambiance or a hankering for history (or both), here’s what—and where—to eat in America’s national parks.

America's national parks: the best dishes

Popovers, Acadia National Park

The national parks’ most famous pastry.

For many visitors, no Acadia National Park itinerary is complete without nabbing popovers from Jordan Pond House. They’re an absolute icon: In 1893, the park's first proprietor, Nellie McIntire, began serving these light and airy treats to hungry hikers and visitors. They’re also a marvel of simplicity, made with just flour, milk, eggs, and a touch of salt. Their golden exterior gives way to a soft, hollow interior, perfect for scooping up warm butter and dollops of house-made jam.

Don’t bother fighting for a table—enjoy them on the scenic lawn overlooking Jordan Pond, a quintessential Acadia experience that tosses culinary tradition on top of Maine's natural beauty.

Beer, Hot Springs National Park

Beer that’s medicinal? Well, sort of.

Forget the typical park souvenir (unless it’s a parks passport—never forget your parks passport!). At Hot Springs National Park, the best souvenir is a frosty brew. Superior Bathhouse Brewery, housed within a revitalized historic bathhouse, offers a unique opportunity to sip on geology: Their beers are brewed using the park’s naturally filtered spring water. Imagine a porter so robust that its malty depth hints at the earth's geothermal warmth. Yeah. Who knew plate tectonics tasted so good?



Fun fact: Superior Bathhouse is the first craft brewery located within a US national park.

Fry bread, Badlands National Park

An Indigenous tradition lives on.

In 2005, fry bread—an Indigenous bread that’s flat but poofy, deep-fried, and crispy-yet-doughy—became South Dakota’s state bread. You can eat it plain, but you’ll most likely run across it as the base for Indian Tacos, like at Cedar Pass Lodge in Badlands National Park. The toppings are pretty standard (cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, olives, sour cream), minus the star of the show: buffalo meat.

Indian tacos can also be found across South Dakota at various food stands and powwows, each vendor putting on their own spin—though a good, poofy fry bread can always be expected.

Fresh catch, Everglades National Park

You’ll know exactly where this meal comes from.

Everglades’ Flamingo Lodge closed after being walloped by multiple hurricanes in 2005. Nearly two decades later, the lodge and restaurant are back open, offering guests an all-hands-on-deck Everglades experience: cooking up your catch. Grab a saltwater or freshwater Florida fishing license (or better yet, a guide), keep to the size limits, and the chefs will grill, fry, or blacken up your catch from one of the lakes, ponds, or waterways nearby. Pair it with a slice of key lime pie, and you’ve got Everglades at its tastiest.

Note: Some fish are not safe for consumption—refer to NPS guidelines to stay safe.

Thomas Jefferson’s ice cream, Mount Rushmore National Memorial

The founding father of America's ice cream obsession.

One day, the team at Mount Rushmore National Memorial had a sugar-sweet idea: They sourced Thomas Jefferson’s vanilla ice cream recipe from the Library of Congress. Rumor has it President #3 was the first person to write down an ice-cream recipe in the US—writing the Declaration of Independence just didn’t satisfy his creative itch, apparently.

Visitors can try the creamy stuff at Carver’s Cafe, just steps from those looming granite faces. Or, if they have a few eggs and some whipping cream, they can make it themselves.

Glacier National Park (Jacqueline Kehoe)

Huckleberry pie, Glacier National Park

It’s grizzly-approved.

There’s no wrong way to do huckleberry anything—pie, ice cream, muffins—but the huckleberry pie at Park Cafe in St. Mary has become an institution, at least when it comes to Montana's favorite fruit. While most places mix in blueberries to their huckleberry pie (huckleberries are finicky little buddies that can be expensive and hard to find), Park Cafe maintains that their pies are the real deal: 100% huckleberry goodness.

Of course, you could always find the sweet-and-tangy berries yourself: Glacier National Park visitors are allowed to hand-pick up to a quart of huckleberries a day. Just be sure they’re huckleberries you’re picking!

America's national parks: the best restaurants

Volcano House Restaurant, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Perched on the rim of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, Volcano House offers a dining experience that’s actually unlike anything else. With panoramic views of the caldera and the billowing Halemaʻumaʻu Crater as backdrop, the food—typically fresh and local, like the catch of the day—sure looks smokin’ good.

The Ahwahnee Dining Room, Yosemite National Park

In the heart of Yosemite Valley, the Ahwahnee Dining Room is an icon of national park elegance. With 34-foot-high ceilings, granite pillars, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spectacular views of Half Dome, Glacier Point, and Yosemite Falls, the menu almost doesn’t matter. Almost. Look for signature dishes like the Ahwahnee’s Beef Wellington and the mountain rainbow trout.

El Tovar Dining Room - Grand Canyon National Park

Overlooking the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, the El Tovar Dining Room is part of the historic El Tovar Hotel, which has been serving the canyon’s swankiest visitors since 1905. Featuring murals of the Grand Canyon and Native American artwork, the dining room is dim and moody—highlighting the views through the windows. Look for regional flavors, like the roasted poblano pepper soup and the Colorado rack of lamb.

Honorable mention: Zapata Ranch, Great Sand Dunes National Park

The only reason Zapata Ranch gets pegged to the “honorable mention” category is thanks to a technicality: It’s just outside the boundaries of Great Sand Dunes National Park. Otherwise, it’s one of the finest culinary experiences any national park fan could ask for.

If the weather’s nice, guests sit on the lodge’s intimate patio, watching the chefs cook, grill, and bake up the day’s fare. Expect everything from wild blueberry pancakes to kalbi-style beef to biscuits cooked in duck fat. Take it from this author: Climbing the hemisphere’s tallest dunes would be worth it to get there.