What’s the story behind this 800-year-old tree in Brunswick County? | MyReporter

The Indian Trail Tree located in Keziah Park in Southport, N.C., pictured on Friday, May 24, 2024, is estimated to be about 800 years old.

Nestled in a prominent Brunswick County city is a tree that is hundreds of years old.

The ancient oak tree took root before the nation was even established and is assumed to have significant historical importance.

Here’s what to know about the Indian Trail Tree, where you can see it and the story behind it.

Where is the tree?

You can’t miss it. The Indian Trail Tree is distinctly identified by its massive, twice-rooted trunk and harsh angle. The tree is located within Keziah Park in Southport. The half-acre park sits at the corner of Moore and Lord streets just blocks from the waterfront.

The park is best known for the tree, but also features a gazebo, benches and a picnic table.

How old is the tree?

There has been some debate on exactly how old the Indian Trail Tree is. More than a decade ago, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension estimated the tree was around 350 years old. But a reported study by a scientist even earlier estimated it was 800 years old.

In recent years, the City of Southport and its forestry committee have taken steps to preserve the Indian Trail Tree, pictured on Friday, May 24, 2024. Those measures included placing a fence around the tree to prevent people from climbing on it.

What was it used for?

According to the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute, American Indians often painted or etched rocks and trees across the state to make trails, water sources and other significant areas. Bending or otherwise manipulating trees was another way this was achieved.

According to a historical marker placed on the Southport tree, it is believed that American Indians may have encountered the tree on their way to the river. Once they found it was a good fishing spot, it is believed they bent the then young tree to identify the area later.

“The tree took root a second time, thus developing the unusual formation,” the historical marker explains.

The marker was placed at the tree by the Southport Garden Club in 1975. Today, the tree is roped off and protected in the park.

