How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

Now corn can be in season all year long.

Fresh corn on the cob is one of our favorite farmer’s market or supermarket finds because it’s sweet, healthy, and makes an excellent side during barbecue and grilling season. However, like most produce, corn needs to be properly stored so you can enjoy it at its best. When shopping for corn, look for ears that are still in the husk. The husk should be green with light brown silky threads, and shouldn’t feel dry. Additionally, make sure the husk is tightly wrapped around the ear of corn, and that the corn feels firm and not soft. And whatever you do, resist the urge to pull back the husk and take a peek at those kernels. All this does is speed up the aging process, making your corn less fresh.



Once you’ve picked out the perfect ear of corn, keeping it sweet and fresh is all about how you store it. Keep reading for our tips on how to store corn on the cob so you can enjoy it all year long.

How to Store Fresh Corn on the Cob

If you just picked up some fresh corn on the cob from your local farmer’s market or grocery store and plan to eat it within 24 hours, when it will be at its best, you can go ahead and store it (in the husk) at room temperature out of direct sunlight. However, if you don’t plan to eat your fresh corn right away, the first thing you should do when you get home is pop it in the refrigerator. Once corn is harvested, the natural sugars that make it so delicious begin to turn into starch, and the corn starts to dry out. By placing your corn directly into the fridge, you can keep it fresher for a bit longer.



The best way to store fresh corn on the cob in the fridge is to leave it in the husk (which keeps it moist) and place the whole thing in a loose plastic produce bag to promote air circulation. Then, put the produce bag with the corn inside in your crisper drawer. When stored this way, corn on the cob will stay fresh for about five days, but should be eaten within two to three days for optimal flavor and texture.



How to Freeze Corn on the Cob

For much of the United States, corn is in season from May to September, but if you want to extend corn season, or ensure that your recently purchased fresh corn is good for more than three days, just freeze it.



The best way to freeze corn on the cob is to shuck it, remove all of the corn silk, and place the whole corn ears in a freezer-safe bag with all of the excess air squeezed out. If you want to prevent multiple ears of corn from sticking together, flash-freeze them on a rimmed baking sheet for about two hours (or until the ears are frozen through) before putting them in the freezer for good. When stored this way, corn on the cob will stay fresh for about a year. And when you’re ready to cook this corn, simply add it to a pot of boiling water as you would fresh corn, though it may take a few more minutes to cook through. You can also thaw frozen corn in the refrigerator overnight.



How to Freeze Corn Kernels

If you’d rather freeze corn kernels to use in dishes such as corn cobbler or corn chowder, you can do that too. To freeze corn kernels, it’s best to blanch them first in order to preserve taste and texture. If you’re unfamiliar with blanching, it’s a process in which fruits and vegetables are plunged into boiling water briefly, then placed in cold water to stop the cooking process. To blanch (and then freeze) corn kernels, follow these steps:

Shuck the corn and remove all of the corn silk. Bring a pot filled with water to a rolling boil, and add the ears of corn without overcrowding the pot. Once the corn has been in the boiling water for 3 to 6 minutes (depending on the size of the ears) carefully remove each piece of corn with tongs and place it in a bowl filled with ice water. When the corn has cooled completely, set it on paper towels or a cutting board and let it dry thoroughly. Then, cut the kernels off with a knife by holding the corn vertically and running the knife down each side. Place the corn kernels on a rimmed baking sheet and flash-freeze them for about two hours. Once the kernels are frozen through, transfer them from the baking sheet to a freezer-safe plastic bag and squeeze out any excess air before sealing. Frozen corn kernels will stay fresh for about a year, and can be added directly to soups, stir fries, and more.



