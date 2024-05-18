Stopping reckless driving starts with changing attitudes. Begin with drivers ed. | Letters

This is in regard to James E. Causey's opinion piece, "Reckless driver problem can’t be solved with only outrage" (May 5).

The reckless driving issue is obviously not an easy one to solve. It is going to take a change in people's attitudes to increase their sense of responsibility when they get behind the wheel. When I was in high school many years ago, for most kids, taking driver's education was a rite of passage. We sat in what would be considered crude by today's standards driving simulators and navigated streets projected on a movie screen.

The most impactful part of the class was toward the end when we were shown reenacted scenes of real accidents which included clips of actual footage. These scared most students, but it also gave us an idea of what can happen when people make mistakes or don't take their driving seriously.

More perspectives on reckless driving

Her daughter was nearly killed crossing the street Sunday. When will this end?

Thanks for your anger mayor. It means nothing when the law goes unenforced.

Talking isn't working. People must know they go to jail for reckless driving.

I think creating an additional and mandatory class, or session, for all Wisconsin students about basic driving safety would expose all kids to some of the rules of the road — what is expected of drivers and what can happen when people drive recklessly. This could be another tool to help with this issue and instill respect for the dangers that come with the responsibility of driving.

Perhaps this could be started in the younger grades with bicycle and pedestrian safety and cover driving as the kids grow. Maybe the police officers that are now required in the Milwaukee schools could participate as well.

David Mancl, West Allis

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Drivers' education teaching safety stops reckless driving