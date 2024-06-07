Stop and smell the roses: Lyndhurst's Rose Weekend kicks off Saturday

TARRYTOWN — Stop and smell the roses this weekend at the historic Lyndhurst Mansion.

Rose lovers of all ages can enjoy puppet shows, potting workshops, a pop up cafe, and of course — hundreds of roses.

Home to about 500 roses (including species such as Bourbon, damask, hybrid foetida, and others), Lyndhurst’s "fabled rose garden" was developed in the early 20th Century when philanthropist Helen Gould took up residence at Lyndhurst, a press release said. Gould, who was known to study law and attend New York University before the passage of women's suffrage, kept her rose garden on the grounds full of pink roses. During the second World War, the garden was neglected, but was revived by the Garden Club of Irvington in the 1960s.

Her namesake rose — the "Helen Gould" — was popular in its time, and is described as having been watermelon-colored. The rose was later renamed "Red Maman Cochet". According to the press release, of the five Maman Cochet sister roses, only the white and pink varieties exist today.

Read on for what you can expect this Rose Weekend at Lyndhurst.

Popup cafe at Lyndhurst Mansion

Lunch and snacks will be on deck at the mansion's popup cafe, along with Penny Lick Ice Cream Company scooping up cold and tasty treats.

The deliciousness continues on Sunday with the addition of mocktails from Apero Vespa.

A rose by any other name: Walks, talks and more at Lyndhurst

Rose Weekend's offerings go way beyond the Rosaceae family.

Attendees can enjoy the sights (and smells) of the rose gardens, and even purchase a souvenir "Helen Gould Rose" to remember the day. Listen to a rosarian talk with Peter Winne, learn the ins and outs of rose bouquet making, and more.

Pros from Seeds of Design, Ardsley Pollinator Pathway, Seed on Hudson and Hudson Compost will be on deck to answer all of your budding questions.

Activities are included in the price of admission.

If you go

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Where: Lyndhurst Mansion, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown.

Tickets: $30 per car, plus service fees.

More info: Registration is required for this event. Buy tickets, register and learn more at: lyndhurst.org/events/rose-weekend-2024.

