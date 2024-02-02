Stonewall-approved law firm accused of hypocrisy for opening Saudi Arabia office

A British law firm praised by Stonewall for its commitment to LGBT+ rights is facing a backlash from staff over plans to open a new office in Saudi Arabia.

Simmons & Simmons, which describes itself as being as the “forefront of driving LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace”, has been criticised over plans to launch a new office in a country where homosexuality is criminalised.

The City law firm, which already has offices in Qatar and Dubai, last week unveiled plans to open a new office in Riyadh in an effort to strengthen ties to the Middle East.

The expansion comes despite Simmons & Simmons’ commitment to LGBT+ rights. It has been ranked as a top employer by LGBT+ charity Stonewall.

Under Saudi Arabia’s interpretation of Islamic law, homosexuality can be punished by death.



Staff have reportedly accused Simmons & Simmons of prioritising its commercial interests over its commitment to LGBT+ values.

One lawyer told the legal blog Roll on Friday: “How do you square a ‘commitment to inclusion’ as a next generation law firm with a new office in KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia]?”



“Apparently by determining that this is a ‘complex’ issue in a jurisdiction that routinely utilises capital punishment for members of its queer community.”



In an internal FAQ sheet shared with employees, Simmons & Simmons said: “If we are to be a credible international firm, we have to be truly international - that does not mean we agree with all the customs or laws in the countries in which we operate.



“It is also important to note that discussions around LGBTQ+ rights in Saudi Arabia are complex and often involve a delicate balance between cultural traditions, religious beliefs and international human rights standards.”

A Simmons & Simmons spokesman said: “As with all international businesses, we operate in a number of diverse regions, some with different local customs and laws.



”We have strict processes in place to ensure that all mandates we take on align with our values and those same processes will be applied here.”



Simmons & Simmons joins the rush of major UK law firms looking to gain a foothold in Saudi Arabia after the kingdom overhauled rules governing foreign law firms.

