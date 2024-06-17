Stockton's first Guatemalan coffee shop Comal Coffee opens at Miracle Mile

From Abuela's comal roasted coffee beans technique to the cups of Stocktonians.

Comal Coffee brings a cafe and roastery with Guatemala Huehuetenango coffee to Stockton's Miracle Mile seven days a week at their new location at 209 Dorris Pl. in Stockton.

After losing their jobs back to back as a mortgage processor and in construction, Zoyla Cifuentes, a first-generation Nicaraguan, born in the Golden State and Ibzan Cifuentes Reyes, a Guatemala native, decided to try something new.

Ibzan, now 36, proposed to his wife over dinner the idea of opening a mobile coffee shop, they said.

It didn't take long until they used their savings to purchase a small trailer from a friend in the Bay Area and started rolling their caffeinated drinks through the San Joaquin County streets in 2022.

Zoyla, now 33, thought they would be doing "pour-overs" but he had a different vision for their small business, to roast artisan coffee and purchase an espresso machine, they said.

Inspired by his grandmother (also named) Zoyla who would roast coffee beans on a comal, he decided to dive into his roots coming from a family who had worked in coffee, to do just that.

"The Guatemalan Coffee (on the menu) is just how my grandmother would make it, with brown sugar and two shots of espresso, it's really, really good," Ibzan said in Spanish.

Becoming Comal Coffee

The small business did not hit the ground running, as they expected.

Around December, just months after starting their business, they were ready to give it all up. But Ibzan decided to try one more time.

In March, they opened their first physical location at an outside kiosk on West Kettleman Drive in Lodi. But too was proved difficult.

"No one knew us; sales wouldn't grow," he said.

After an unsuccessful second try the couple was ready to let go of Comal Coffee. It wasn't until one of their clients alerted them of an open space next to her business in the Miracle Mile, they said.

They went to check the space out that day. The landlord gave them the space out of three other interested businesses, they said.

Comal Coffee closed its Lodi location in mid-March. With help from friends who are contractors, they remodeled the new space. Just days later after the closure, they opened the doors to their new location near The Little Shop on The Mile in Stockton.

Comal Coffee is the only Guatemalan coffee shop in Stockton, Zoyla said.

"We are an exotic Guatemalan coffee shop," Zoyla said. "We are Latino and we bring our culture."

Their biggest lesson as business owners has been to be a good customer themselves and to learn to lose and wait, Ibzan said.

Comal Coffee is located at 209 Dorris Place on the Miracle Mile in Stockton on June 12, 2024.

'Una experiences hogareña'

The goal was to be in Stockton, where they are from, the couple said. Their neighboring Miracle Mile businesses have been mentors to them in this new chapter.

"It is a great love that Stockton has for us, and how not to return that love to the community," Zoyla said.

This month they celebrate three years of their business, Zoyla said.

Their coffee shop is not only their place of business but it's also the place of schooling for their three young children who they homeschool there.

"Es una experiencia hogareña," Ibzan said. (It's a home experience).

Artisan Huehuetenango coffee is their specialty, with their house Guatemalan coffee, the grandmother's recipe.

One client said that their coffee reminded them of the way their mother would prepare coffee for them, they said.

They have other drinks such as espresso, americano, mango espresso, latte and white chocolate mocha. Their menu also includes frappes, refreshers, loose-leaf artisan tea, and profiles such as vanilla, caramel, horchata and matcha are also available.

Some of their most popular drinks on the menu include the iced horchata latte, mango espresso, and iced coconut latte, the couple said.

Their drinks start at $5.75 for a cold brew, and $6 a latte, Zoyla said.

Food menu items at Comal Coffee include avocado toast and a Guatemalan bolillo breakfast sandwich.

Ibzan Cifuentes Reyes, left, and his wife Zoyla Cifuentes are the owners of Comal Coffee at 209 Dorris Place on the Miracle Mile in Stockton on Jun. 12, 2024.

More than a coffee shop

Comal Coffee is not just a coffee shop. In every coffee cup, you will notice a bible verse highlighted "Job 1:21."

"It is the base that my wife chose and many people ask us if it is our favorite verse...but it is not our favorite. It is a very strong verse," Ibzan said.

The couple also hosts worship nights with live music where they sing together and their friend Elias is on the piano, they said.

Comal Coffee is open all week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, they said.

Ibzan said he roastes their coffee beans that are brought from Huehuetenango, Guatemala at the shop around every 20 days.

Roasted beans are not used right away though, they use them about 10 days after being roasted, he said.

Their next roasting day is June 17, Ibzan said.

For more information on Comal Coffee follow them on Instagram at comalcoffee_.

