Take Stock of Your Goals! See Your Horoscope Forecast for the Week of May 19 Through May 25

The forecast for May 19-25

Gemini: May 21 - June 21

Take stock of your goals. Is it time to change your approach? It’s essential to adopt a positive attitude and keep smiling. Things are looking promising. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Cancer: June 22 - July 22

This is the week to sort out your priorities, especially where your finances are concerned. Rid yourself of unnecessary expenses. Reconnect with a loved one later in the week. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Leo: July 23 - August 22

A heartfelt apology makes a big difference this week, so don’t stay quiet when the opportunity to set things right comes along. Life has a way of mysteriously working things out for the better. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

You’re feeling more relaxed lately, but a slight criticism on the 21st kicks your perfectionist tendencies into high gear. Try to continue taking it easy. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Libra: September 23 - October 22

For much of the week, you are powerfully influenced by the mood between you and a loved one. The 22nd is ideal for seeing the best in everyone around you, but those rose-colored lenses may need to be adjusted. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Want to improve your health? Get cracking! Your focus hits a high this weekend when you may inspire others to follow your lead. Way to go! LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 23

Consider all your options right now; otherwise you might over look something that could turn out to be beneficial. Midweek, an emotional roadblock pops up where least suspected. Be flexible at the end of the week. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Don’t be afraid to identify what needs to change. Enjoy the quiet and easy atmosphere between you and you-know-who this week. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Deep-rooted fears threaten to hold you back this week. You need to be ready to stand up to

the challenge. Rally your best pals for motivation. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Pisces: February 19 - March 2

Life has plenty to offer right now and the 23rd is a great day for getting together with friends. A creative outlet would also serve your energy well. Do something outside of your comfort zone. You’ll be surprised. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Tackle this week by speaking from the heart, and be honest at all times. You get a much-needed boost on the 18th, which gives you the courage to make that big decision you’ve been putting off for a while. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

An aspect of your past will nag you until you understand the circumstances at the time. It’s a profound experience once someone in the know shares the backstory. Your time to shine is now. LUCKY NUMBER: 1