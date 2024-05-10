Stilwell Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday at the 'Strawberry Capital of the World'

The annual Stilwell Strawberry Festival kicks off on Saturday, with over 30,000 visitors expected to gather at the "Strawberry Capital of the World" for free strawberries, carnival rides, vendor booths, and many other attractions.

Held since the 1940s, the festival in downtown Stilwell features live entertainment, ice cream, a 5k run and a parade, according to Travel Oklahoma.

The parade includes floats, marching bands and horses followed by the crowning of the 2024 Strawberry Queen.

Along with fair food and games, visitors can also expect a strawberry action, arts and crafts and a strawberry recipe and baked goods contest.

The Strawberry Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday where participants will compete for Best of Show, Best Rad Rod, Best Pedal Car, Top 50 Awards and more.

