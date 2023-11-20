Who’s Still Together From 90 Day Fiancé? All The Couples From The Last 9 Seasons

If you’re incredibly invested in the world of 90 Day Fiance want to know who from 90 Day Fiancé is still together from all the seasons. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90-Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular.

More from StyleCaster

“Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.”

Alan & Kirlyam

One of the most respectful couples to each other in season 1 according to the fans, Alan and Kirlyam are still going strong with their family of 4. The couple moved to North Carolina after living in Hollywood for quite some time.

Russ & Paola

Russ and Paola are still together from season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé and Happily Ever After. The couple hit a rough patch since starring on the show with a brief split, but reunited in 2022 and still live in Florida with their child Axel.

Mike & Aziza

Mike and Aziza are still together from 90 Day Fiancé season 1. The two are still married and welcomed a baby girl Olivia in January 2019. They live in Mike’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Aya & Louis

Aya and Louis are still together from 90 Day Fiancé season 1. The two currently live in Indiana with their four sons. Louis constantly posts his wife on social media with a touching tribute to his wife in 2021.

He shared, “Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing wife and mother @ayagattone . The four boys are lucky to have you in their lives (both as Step-mom to the two oldest and obviously Momma to the two youngest).

All the boys love you and appreciate everything you have done and will continue to do. Thank you for everything.

Even though we don’t always see eye to eye (maybe because you’re a foot shorter than me 🤣), I cherish you and am eternally happy and grateful to be navigating the rest of our lives together (even though I may die first due to one of you giving me an aneurism). Thank you for everything.”

Danny & Alex Frismuth

Danny and Alex are still going strong from 90 Day Fiancé season 2. The two have three children Jedidiah, Anna, Willow. The family lives in Texas and have a podcast together called For The Family.

Justin & Evelyn Halas

Justin & Evelyn from 90 Day Fiance season 2 are still together. They have one son and live in San Jose, California.

Brett & Dhiah

Brett and Dhiah from 90 Day Fiancé Season 2 are still together. They share one daughter together and raise Brett’s older daughter as well. The proud mom shares memories and milestones of their daughter on her Instagram.

Fernando & Carolina Verdini

Fernando and Carolina Verdini are still together from 90 Day Fiancé season 3. The two hit a rough patch with a brief split in 2020. Fernando wrote on Instagram, “It is sad for both of us and regardless of what happens, Carolina is always a special person for me that I love and hopefully we will see better days.” Though he recently posted a picture of Carolina saying that she’s his “co-pilot.”

Loren & Alexei Brovanik

Loren and Alexei from 90 Day Fiancé Season 3 are still together and going strong. The couple shares three children and the latter baby’s birth was featured in 90 Day Fiancé: After the 90 Days.

Kyle & Noon Huckabee

Kyle & Noon are still together from 90 Day Fiancé Season 3. The two have a dog and enjoy nature hikes and cooking as seen on their Instagrams.

Melanie & Devar Walters

Melanie and Devar are still together after starring 90 Day Fiancé season 3. The two seem to distance themselves from the franchise and have one daughter together.

Aleksandra & Josh Strobel

Aleksandra and Josh seem to be going strong after 90 Day Fiancé season 3. She converted to Mormonism and is currently a nursing student while he completes his medical school residency.

Nicole & Mahmoud

Nicole & Mahmoud

Nicole and Mahmoud are still together from 90 Day Fiancé season 4 and are still displaying their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Nicole met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt. On that very first day, he proposed. Nicole traveled back to Egypt three weeks later to get married, without informing her family and friends until after the fact. She was ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole was worried that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome. His strong opinions on her choices of clothing are what some viewers have dubbed problematic. In the episode that aired on March 12, 2023, Nicole told her husband she would never wear a hijab again which caused a particularly thorny discussion. “This is how I am, and I’m never going to change my mind about that, Nicole,” said Mahmoud firmly. She responded, “I’m never going to change my mind about it either.”

Narkyia & Olulowo Lathan-Shodipe

Narkyia and Oluluwo Lathan-Shodipe are still going strong after 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. The two travel together with their daughter and living it up!

Matt Ryan & Alla Fedoruk

Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk are still together from 90 Day Fiancé. The two welcomed two children since their wedding. The family lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Elizabeth & Andrei Castravet

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet are still together from 90 Day Fiancé season 5. The two are raising two children and a dog in Florida.

David & Annie

Annie and David proved through and through together after season five of 90 Day Fiancé. Despite financial problems and other relationship problems, the couple is stable in Arizona

Josh & Aika

Josh from Arizona, and Aika, from the Philippines, are still together after season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. The two don’t have any children despite Aika’s wants of kids, and are currently documenting their travels as “road trip addicts.”

Olga & Steven

Olga and Steven are still together after 90 Day Fiancé season 6. Despite breaking up briefly in 2020, the two appear to be going strong after raising two children in New York City.

Anna & Mursel Campisi Mistanoglu

Anna & Mursel are still together after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020 via surrogate and run a honey business together.

Robert & Anny

Robert and Anny are still going strong after appearing on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. The two share a daughter, Brenda Aaliyah. The couple tragically lost their second child together in 2022.

Blake & Jasmin

Blake and Jasmin are still together after 90 Day Fiancé season 7. The model travels all over the world for her job and married in Los Angeles

Yara & Jovi

Yara & Jovi are still together after season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé and their lives are still being played out in The Last Resort. They got married, welcomed precious daughter Mylah into their lives, and compromised on their living situation. However, the path to a successful marriage is rarely a smooth one. Deciding where to raise their child, trying for another baby, suffering a miscarriage, and dealing with long distances due to Jovi’s job have been hot topics for the couple, among many others. Their disagreements about future plans have them at a stalemate.

Brandon & Julia

Julia and Brandon are going strong after appearing on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. The two hope to have children one day.

Emily & Kobe

Emily and Kobe are living their best life after starring on 90 Day Fiancé season 9. They have two kids together and are currently expecting their third.

Kara & Guillermo

Kara and Guillermo are raising a family after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé season 9. They gave birth to their first child in 2022.

Thais & Patrick

Thais and Patrick from season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé are still together and are raising their baby together.

Bilal & Shaheeda

Bilal and Shaheeda are still together after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé together on season 9.

Miona & Jibri

Miona and Jibri are still together after 90 Day Fiancé season 9 and live in Palm Springs together.

Ariela & Biniyam

Ariela and Biniyam are still together after appearing together on 90 Day Fiancé season 9 together. They’re raising their child Aviel after their move to New Jersey.

Best of StyleCaster