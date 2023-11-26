The Best 2023 Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts–Updated

Credit: manuel103 - stock.adobe.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Black Friday weekend, the start of the holiday shopping season! Many US retailers have marked down selected wares, including art and craft supplies. To help you parse the offerings, we’ll be tracking some of the best deals on artists’ tools, from pastels to tablets, to give as gifts or to keep for yourself.

More from ARTnews.com

We will be updating this page over the weekend, so check in with us often. A word of advice: Move fast, as many of these products will sell out quickly. (All prices current at time of publication.)

How we pick each product:

Our mission is to recommend the most appropriate artists’ tool or supply for your needs. Whether you are looking for top-of-the line equipment or beginners’ basics, we’ll make sure that you get good value for your money by doing the research for you. We scour the Internet for information on how art supplies are used and read customer reviews by real users; we ask experts for their advice; and of course, we rely on our own accumulated expertise as artists, teachers, and craftspeople.

SAVE ON TECH GEAR AND CAMERAS

This Black Friday weekend there’s lots of great tech for artists, collectors, and galleries on sale. Check out our Black Friday deals on electronics, photography equipment, and software, and more here.

SAVE ON HELPING THE PLANET

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

30% off Terracycle Zero Waste boxes

$108.50–171.50 $155.00–245.00 30% off

Buy Now on terracycle

Terracycle’s Zero Waste Boxes help keep trash that can’t typically be recycled by curbside recycling services out of landfills and incinerators. With a Zero Waste Box for just about anything you can imagine, the company makes it easy to recycle beauty supplies, plastic packaging, coffee capsules, and lots more. Just fill the box, tape it up, and send it back using the prepaid shipping label. Their boxes, however, can be expensive. This weekend, get 30 percent off any box, including this one, which is ideal for art studios and classrooms.

SAVE ON ART-THEMED PUZZLES

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

Up to 30% off Pomegranate jigsaw puzzles

Buy Now on Pomegranate

Who doesn’t enjoy a good jigsaw puzzle? It’s a great pastime that can relieve stress, and it doesn’t involve a computer screen. And they make a great gift for the puzzle fanatic in your life. The independent publisher Pomegranate faithfully reproduces fine-art masterpieces in its sturdy, well-cut puzzles. Shop puzzles based on works by Georges Seurat, Edward Hopper, Henri Matisse, Faith Ringgold, Alma Thomas, and others, and save up to 30%.

SAVE ON ART GIFTS

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

20%–30% off Museum of Modern Art Design Store merchandise

Buy Now on MOMA

If you are shopping for an art lover in your life, you can’t do much better than the Museum of Modern Art Design Store, which carries exhibition catalogs, artist and exhibition merch, home goods, accessories, and more. Save 20% storewide this weekend on items like this stuffed pumpkin based on a Yayoi Kusama artwork.

SAVE ON ONLINE ART AND PHOTOGRAPHY CLASSES

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

50% off Master Class memberships (billed monthly) ***Deal Ends Today!***

Buy Now on Masterclass

You’ve most likely seen one of the commercials for MasterClass, the online education subscription service that gets celebrities from to record tutorials on a wide range of topics from cooking to science to philosophy. Instructors include musician Alicia Keys, chef Gordon Ramsay, editor and fashion icon Anna Wintour, comedian and actor Steve Martin, and other luminaries. For a limited time, you can buy one MasterClass annual membership and get an additional annual membership free.

SAVE ON ARTIST’S SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT

Blick is having an in-store holiday sale through December 24, but you can also find great deals online through its cyber sale. Many of the best deals are on student-grade tools and supplies, so if you are on a budget or just starting out, this is an especially good sale for you. Here are some bargains that caught our eye.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

50% off a Canson XL Fluid Mixed Media Pad, 9 x 12"

$8.10 $16.25 50% off

Buy Now on dick blick

We love Canson’s XL mixed-media paper, which can be used with both dry and wet media and is bright white and acid free. At 250 gsm, this paper is almost twice as thick as Canson’s regular mixed-media paper, making it durable enough to use for heavier applications of wet media. Save 50% on a 9 x 12″ pad.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

50% off Winsor & Newton Cotman watercolors, set of 24

$53.99 $109.49 51% off

Buy Now on Dick Blick

Take 50% off Winsor & Newton’s stutio watercolor set from its Cotman line. Cotmans are student-grade paints that provide strong, non-grainy color and good transparency. Notably, they have excellent lightfastness ratings, so you can use them in final pieces without fear of fading. This set features 24 full pans of Cotman paint in a practical range of colors, all in a lightweight plastic case.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

25% off Holbein tube watercolors, set of 12

$47.71 $86.75 45% off

Buy Now on DIck Blick

If tube watercolors are more your style, this set of 12 from the premier brand Holbein offers all the colors needed for landscape painting.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

45% off Holbein Acryla gouache, set of 12 colors

$59.40 $108 45% off

Buy Now on Dick blick

Save 45% on Holbein’s student-grade acrylic gouache paints. Unlike professional gouaches, which use gum arabic as a binder, this gouache uses fast-drying acrylic. The set of 20 ml tubes contains one tube each of 12 essential colors: Carmine, Scarlet, Deep Yellow, Lemon Yellow, Light Green, Viridian, Ultramarine Blue, Sky Blue, Violet, Burnt Sienna, Jet Black, and Titanium White.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

57% off Winsor & Newton ProMarkers, set of 48

$99.99 $231.49 57% off

Buy Now on dick blick

Winsor & Newton Promarkers, which are filled with high-performance, alcohol-based ink, are on sale, and you can save the most when you buy large sets of 48. Promarkers blend and layer very well, and also allow you to dilute the intensity of a hue. They’re a great cost-saving alternative to pricier Copics, and at these prices, even Prismacolor Premiers. Take 56% off this dual-tip set of essential colors.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

40% off a Rembrandt oil color set

$291.57 $485.95 40% off

Buy Now on dick blick

Take 40 % off this oil paint starter set, which contains 15 colors in 15 ml tubes, plus charcoal sticks, 2 hog-bristle brushes, one 75 ml bottle of painting medium, a wooden palette, and a double palette cup. It’s all packed in a handsome wooden box, making it a thoughtful gift for any aspiring artist.

SAVE ON TOOLS FOR THE STUDIO

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

20% off a Ridgid shop vac

$119.00 $149.00 20% off

Buy Now on HOme Depot

Ridgid shop vacs are well-reviewed wet/dry vacuums ideal for art studios, woodshops, and other workspaces. This powerful, high-capacity 16-gallon model comes with a plethora of attachments and a debris filter.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

34% off a Craftsman two-drill set

$99.00 $149.00 34% off

Buy Now on lowes

Take 34% off a Craftsman 20-volt power tool combo kit of two drills. Today’s cordless drills are incredibly powerful, handy and versatile, and they’re also easy to hold and carry. This two-set drill combo kit from Craftsman comes with a 20V drill/driver and 20V impact driver. Both are lightweight, compact, and are easy to handle. They come with a soft storage bag, batteries, charger and accessories.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

39% off a Conway Airmega air purifier

$139.99 $229.99 39% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Keep your studio air healthier and smelling better with a Conway air purifier, which captures allergens like pollen, smoke, and mold spores and also reduces organic compounds.

SAVE ON PRODUCTS FOR CRAFTING

Michael’s Black Friday sale on craft supplies is in full swing, with great deals on everything from beads to framing. And don’t forget the items on Michael’s weekly ad. Pro tip: download the store’s app to easily browse newly released offers. Here are some of our picks for what to buy:

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

Buy one get one free on artist paper pads

Buy Now ON MICHAELS

Buy one get one free on all artist paper pads, including drawing, sketching, and watercolor pads from Strathmore and our favorite mixed-media pad from Canson.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

Buy two get one free on fine art markers, pens, and pencils

Buy Now on MICHAELS

Buy two get one free on markers, pens, and pencils, including Gelly Roll markers, Prismacolor Premier colored pencils, Copic Sketch markers, and Tombo dual-brush pens.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Art Supplies and Gifts

Buy three get two free on paint and painting supplies

Buy Now

Buy three get two free on fine-art painting supplies from Liquitex, Gamblin, Pebeo, and more.

Best of ARTnews.com