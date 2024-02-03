Steve Wynn Relists Palatial Beverly Hills Mansion at a ‘Discounted’ $75 Million

Steve Wynn just can’t seem to catch a break on either coast. Last month, the legally blind octogenarian casino tycoon yanked his posh New York City penthouse off the market, despite having slashed the asking price from $90 million all the way down to a heavily discounted $65 million. Wynn paid a staggering $70 million for the Ritz-Carlton duplex more than a decade ago and was therefore willing to lose millions on the deal, but still a buyer failed to surface.

Things aren’t going any better in California, where Wynn recently placed his uncommonly lavish Beverly Hills mega-mansion back on the market, asking $75 million. He bought the 2.7-acre estate about five years ago, in summer 2015, paying about $48 million for the premises after a much-publicized, years-long search for an L.A. home. The sumptuous spread subsequently underwent a multimillion-dollar remodel that involved all-new landscaping and updated interiors.

More from Robb Report

In early 2020, Wynn debuted the palatial property on the market, asking $135 million. Four years later, the house remains unsold and the ask has precipitously dropped by an eye-popping $60 million—a 44% nosedive from what the 82-year-old originally wanted.

Originally offered at $135 million, Wynn’s 90210 mega-estate is now listed at a heavily discounted $75 million.

Today, the International-style mansion spans about 27,000 square feet of living space. Built by Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano in the early 1990s, with architecture by William Hablinski, the house offers 10 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and an elevator to assist in navigating the mammoth structure. There’s a professional screening room with stadium-style seating, a gym, wine room, four family/guest bedroom suites and a lavish master with dual bathrooms, closets, dressing rooms and a private office.

An estate of this magnitude requires a full-time staff, so the main house also offers separate staff wings—one with three bedrooms and a kitchen for the domestic help, another with an additional three bedrooms and kitchenette for a private security team.

Other amenities include a decadent living room with views of the city lights, a formal dining room with fireplace, and a “reception” room with crimson-red walls and a convenient wet bar. Outside, there are formal gardens, manicured hedgerows and a carefully curated assortment of mature trees. There’s also a lighted tennis court with an air-conditioned seating house and kitchenette. Elsewhere, a rectangular swimming pool is tucked into a private corner of the lot, directly beside a convenient pool house with another kitchenette and changing facilities. Wynn’s park-like landscaping was designed by Robert Truskowski; the interior decor is by Roger Thomas of Wynn Resorts.

Even if Wynn were to suddenly get lucky and sell both his Beverly Hills estate and New York penthouse tomorrow, he still owns at least two other lavish homes—in Idaho’s scenic winter resort community of Sun Valley, Wynn has a 25,000 sq. ft. mega-compound of a ski chalet. And in 2019, the billionaire paid about $43 million for an oceanfront estate on Florida’s perennially fashionable Palm Beach.

Wynn’s priciest home, however, is his floating “mansion” Aquarius—a 302-foot, $215 million superyacht with a helicopter landing pad, a beauty salon and a 30-person crew.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.