Steve VanderVeen: Remember Holland Food Center?

Remember Holland Food Center?

Today, a new building stands at 313 Central Ave. (at 13th Street). Not forgotten are memories of the old one. From 1929 to 1931, it housed Martin and John Franzburg’s grocery store, Franzburg and Son.

Next door — at 317 Central Ave. — John Homfeld repaired shoes. Prior to owning the store, Martin Franzburg had worked as a grocer; John as a truck driver.

Meanwhile, Frank Diepenhorst had been working as a clerk at one of Holland’s Kroger Grocery and Baking Companys. So had his wife, Anna.

Yff’s Food Farm on Paw Paw Drive.

In 1931, the Great Depression caused a shuffle. Anna began working as a clerk at Franzburg and Son, and then Franzburg and Son became Holland Food Center. The new owners were Frank Diepenhorst and Henry Knoll. In 1942, Dick Versendaal became the shoe repairman at 317 Central. He outlasted Holland Food Center, which closed in 1971.

In 1958, Diepenhorst and Knoll hired 16-year-old Dave Dirkse to be their delivery driver, stock boy and “gofer,” for $1.25 per hour. Here are Dave’s memories:

“Henry managed the front of the store. He was proud of his almost rotten bananas (which his customers used for banana bread). We called them ‘Henry’s dogs.’ Frank ran the butcher shop. Their wives (Anna and Henrietta Knoll) ran the cash register and greeted customers. They used to hide the cash in the frozen food section at night.

“They had fresh vegetables on the steps in front of the building. I had to carry them in at night and out in the morning. I also made deliveries to customers in the business’ old Plymouth station wagon. One group of customers lived in convalescent homes — huge old houses — on 14th and 15th streets near the store. There, I’d drop off crates of half gallons of milk, bread and canned goods.

"I also made deliveries to a blind person — a very interesting guy who made brooms for a living — and laid out his order in a 'row' so he knew what he had. In addition, I dropped off groceries to several older women in the neighborhood. One would have her ‘purse’ safety-pinned to the inside of her skirt. She’d turn her back to me while she unhooked her purse to pay me.

“Holland Food Center was an IGA store, so once a month a semi-truck would pull up (from Standard Grocery) and the driver and I would spend half a day unloading groceries. What didn’t fit in the store would be stacked outside along 13th Street for a couple of nights. I think Henry and Frank took turns sleeping in their cars guarding the groceries.

“I also took the ‘wagon’ to Standard Grocery’s small warehouse at 55 W. Eighth St. (present-day parking lot at Ottawa County 58th District Court) to pick up groceries for the store.

“During that time, my brothers, Wayne and Glenn, had a paper route we shared for 10 years. We were busy working at something all the time … that’s just the way it was.”

Dirkse’s experiences were much like my experiences working at the Washington Minit Mart in the mid-1970s, except that I spent a lot of time sorting pop bottles and washing meat-cutting tools.

Central Park Grocery, c. 1925.

By then, the grocery world had rapidly changed. According to Dale Wyngarden, Gerrit Vander Hooning’s Van’s Supermarket at 694 Michigan Ave. (at 29th Street) was the forerunner of supermarkets in Holland. It opened in 1952.

By 1960, A&P had moved to 16th Street and River Avenue (present-day Family Dollar) and Meijer had opened a Thrifty Acres on Douglas Avenue (at River). There was also a produce market that became the Holland Heights Super Market on M-21 between Holland and Zeeland (present-day Elhart/Ziegler Auto Group).

By 1962, Peter Yff’s 13th Street (at Maple Avenue) Market had become Yff’s Food Farm at 739 Paw Paw Drive (at Eighth Street, present-day Community Action House Food Club). In 1967, Floyd Hutchinson opened Shopper’s Fare at 571 E. Eighth Street (by US-31, present-day Ditto).

Also by 1962, Paul Baker’s Foodlane at 288 W. 19th St. (at Van Raalte Avenue) had become Family Fare at 787 Lincoln Ave. (at 32nd Street). By 1983, he'd added a second, larger Family Fare at 1006 S. Washington Ave. — and then more.

Today, except for Central Park Grocery — with its walk-in cooler, butchers on-site and large meat case — the remaining neighborhood grocery stores appear to be those specializing in ethnic foods.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World.

